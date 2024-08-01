EU Blue Card In Cyprus

What is the EU Blue Card

"EU Blue Card" refers to a newly introduced residence permit which entitles highly skilled, third-country nationals to enter, reside, and work in Cyprus.

An amendment to the Aliens and Immigration Law, Cap. 105 (the "Law") was approved by the House of Representatives on 11 July 2024, aligning national legislation with EU legislation, making it possible to issue EU Blue Cards in Cyprus.

Who Qualifies for an EU Blue Card?

'Highly qualified' third country nationals may be eligible for an EU Blue card. A highly qualified person must have higher education qualifications following studies of at least three (3) years, while professionals in the ICT sector must have a minimum of three (3) years' professional experience within seven (7) years preceding the EU Blue Card application. These qualifications must be relevant to the profession or sector specified in the applicant's employment contract, or binding job offer in Cyprus, to be presented when applying for an EU Blue Card.

The valid employment contract or binding job offer must concern employment of at least six (6) months in the Republic of Cyprus.

The gross annual salary specified in the employment contract or binding job offer should not be lower than the set national minimum wage, and should be at least equal to the average gross annual salary of Cyprus.

Period of validity

Once an EU Blue Card is granted, it will be valid for a period of at least twenty-four (24) months, with the possibility to apply for a renewal within three (3) months before its expiry.

EU Blue Card: Key Benefits

EU freedom of movement: The draft amendments introduce provisions regarding short-term and long-term mobility within the EU after twelve (12) months of legal residence and employment in the first member state. These are intended to encourage the ongoing stay of highly qualified third-country nationals in the EU, while also providing flexibility to work across different EU member states.

Family reunification: The proposed amendments to the Law also include provisions regarding the rights of family members of an EU Blue Card holder. Family members who are third-country nationals have the right to apply for residence in the Republic of Cyprus through the family reunification process, and are guaranteed access to any kind of employment, including self-employment, in accordance with Cypriot legislation.

These amendments will come into force upon publication in the Official Gazette of Cyprus and once they have been officially adopted, it is expected that the Migration Department will issue further clarifications and guidance notes.

It is anticipated that the newly introduced provisions will be pivotal in providing a more inclusive framework for residence and employment of highly skilled third-country nationals in Cyprus.

