Digital Work Card Expansion In Greece: What Employers In Wholesale, Energy, And Finance Need To Know

As Greece continues its push toward modernising the labour market, the Digital Work Card (Ψηφιακή Κάρτα Εργασίας) expands its reach to new sectors. Starting Thursday, 26 June 2025, the measure will be piloted in the wholesale, energy, and financial services sectors, as well as in tourism-related administrative and support functions. The full implementation is expected from 3 November 2025. But what does this mean for employers, and how should they prepare?

What's New: The Digital Work Card in Numbers

With this new phase, the Digital Work Card scheme will now cover an additional 350,000 employees, bringing the total number of protected workers to 1.85 million. The measure is credited with significantly reducing undeclared and underreported labour by recording real working hours in real-time via the ERGANI II system.

The system's April 2025 statistics paint a telling picture:

Overtime declarations rose by 78% across all industries where the measure is enforced.

across all industries where the measure is enforced. In the tourism sector , overtime soared by an astonishing +1,105% .

, overtime soared by an astonishing . Other industries also saw sharp increases: Retail : +131% Food & Beverage : +105% Manufacturing : +68%



These numbers not only highlight improved reporting but also expose previously hidden employment practices. For employers in newly added sectors, this is both an opportunity and a wake-up call.

What Employers Should Expect

During the pilot phase, companies in wholesale trade, energy, financial services, and certain tourism functions must:

Integrate the Digital Work Card system with ERGANI II.

Begin recording employee working hours and overtime digitally.

Prepare for audits and ensure HR compliance with the updated reporting obligations.

Employers have a limited window to adapt their internal systems before full enforcement begins in November 2025.

Eurofast's Take

Eurofast is closely monitoring the phased expansion of the Digital Work Card and is well-positioned to support employers during this transition. Our team provides advisory services to help businesses understand and comply with the evolving requirements of the ERGANI II system.

We can assist companies in:

Interpreting the updated legislation and reporting obligations

Assessing how the new rules impact their HR and payroll policies

With in-depth knowledge of Greek labour regulations and a regional presence, Eurofast can offer reliable insights to help employers navigate the complexities of the digitalisation process with confidence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.