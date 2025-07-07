Greece's New Employment Bill: Key Reforms For Employers And Employees In 2025

In June 2025, the Greek government introduced a new employment bill designed to modernise labour law, simplify processes for businesses, and enhance protections for workers. Titled "Fair Labour for All," the proposed reforms aim to improve flexibility, digitalise administration, and bring Greek labour regulations in line with international standards. Employers and HR professionals should prepare for significant changes that will impact day-to-day operations and workforce management.

Key Proposed Reforms in the 2025 Employment Bill

✅ Simplified Hiring Procedures

A single digital form will replace multiple declarations currently required for new hires, streamlining onboarding. Additionally, a fast-track hiring option for employment lasting up to two days is introduced, helping businesses address urgent short-term needs. The Ergani labour platform will become accessible via a mobile application, making submissions more convenient.

✅ Increased Work Time Flexibility

The draft bill permits working up to 13 hours per day under specific, regulated conditions. It also allows overtime for part-time workers and the possibility of four-day workweeks, provided there is mutual agreement. These measures offer greater adaptability for both employers and employees in managing schedules.

✅ Stronger Worker Protections

Provisions include enabling digital resignations, flexible annual leave planning, broader parental benefits, and recognition of preparation time (e.g., setting up equipment) as paid working time — enhancing employees' rights and clarifying employer obligations.

✅ Enhanced Health and Safety Standards

First-aid training will become mandatory in more workplaces, while employer-led safety roles are restricted to smaller companies. A new digital system, IRIDANOS, will track compliance, strengthening enforcement and transparency in health and safety regulations.

Alignment with International Standards

The draft legislation also aligns Greece with International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions and significantly expands the powers of the Labor Inspectorate, underlining the government's commitment to fair and regulated employment practices.

Eurofast's Take

At Eurofast, we are actively monitoring the progress of this draft law through the legislative process. Our team stands ready to help businesses understand, prepare for, and implement these changes efficiently. We assist clients in updating employment contracts, HR policies, and payroll processes to ensure compliance with new requirements — while supporting flexible, modern workplaces in Greece.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.