20 August 2025

Digital Work Card Expansion

BP
Ballas Pelecanos & Associates

Contributor

Greece Employment and HR
Ballas Pelecanos & Associates

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has announced, by virtue of Ministerial Decision 16973/2025 (Government Gazette B' 3271/25.06.2025), the compulsory extension of the Digital Employment Card system to additional sectors of the Greek economy.

As of 26 June 2025, companies primarily active in the following sectors must implement the Digital Work Card system:

  • Wholesale and Retail Trade (including motor vehicle sales & repair)
  • Energy (electricity, gas, steam, air conditioning supply)
  • Financial and Insurance Activities; and
  • Administrative and Support Services in the tourism sector (including leasing and travel services).

This obligation applies to employees under employment agreements, including seconded staff, who work physically at the employer's premises.

Key Dates:

26 June 2025: Digital Work Card becomes mandatory for the above sectors.
3 November 2025: Administrative fines of €10,500 per employee will apply for non-compliance.

To comply, employers must activate the system for eligible employees. More specifically, employees must use the updated myErgani mobile app, whereas employers may use the Ergani CardScanner app or an equivalent working time system.

The Digital Work Card aims to combat undeclared work and will now cover approximately 350,000 employees across Greece.

