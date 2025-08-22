New Legal Framework On Workplace Violence And Harassment In Cyprus

On 11 April 2025, Cyprus enacted Law 42(I)/2025, officially titled The Prevention and Combating of Violence and Harassment in the Workplace Law of 2025. This legislation marks a significant step in safeguarding individuals from violence and harassment in professional settings, while introducing clear obligations and liabilities for employers and employees alike.

The Law is designed to prevent and address acts of violence and harassment in the workplace, protect individuals who report or witness such incidents and ensure confidentiality in handling cases. It also acknowledges the broader impact of domestic violence, requiring employers to support affected employees where reasonably feasible. The scope of the Law extends to employees, employers, and third parties with professional ties to a workplace. It applies to conduct taking place not only at traditional work premises but also in any setting or context linked to professional duties — including work-related travel, training, social events, or even digital communication.

Crucially, both violence and harassment are now classified as criminal offences. "Violence" includes actions or behaviours — even single incidents — that can cause physical, psychological, sexual, or economic harm. "Harassment" refers to unwelcome behaviour that undermines a person's dignity or creates a hostile work environment. Anyone found guilty of committing or inciting such acts may face up to three years in prison, fines up to €10,000, or both. Obstructing a complaint or retaliating against the complainant is also punishable by law.

Legal persons (companies and other organisations) may also be held criminally liable for offences committed by individuals acting on their behalf or due to failures in supervision. Penalties for legal entities can reach up to €20,000, without affecting the liability of the individuals involved.

Employers have a central role in enforcing the Law. They must actively prevent workplace violence and harassment by adopting appropriate policies and procedures, ensuring complaints are handled fairly, confidentially, and without reprisal. Employers are required to draft a code of conduct, in consultation with employee representatives, clearly defining unacceptable behaviours and outlining complaint procedures. They must also designate trained personnel to handle such matters and ensure regular communication and training for staff.

Employees are protected against any adverse action — including dismissal or changes to working conditions — arising from the filing of a complaint or participation in related proceedings. These protections also apply to those who support or testify in such cases.

Complaints may be submitted to Labour Ministry inspectors or the Commissioner for Administration and the Protection of Human Rights (Ombudsman), who are tasked with enforcing the Law. All actions taken under the Law must comply with relevant data protection rules, particularly the GDPR.

