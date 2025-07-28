Greek Labour Reform 2025: Employees Gain Flexibility To Split Annual Leave

A new labour law under parliamentary review in 2025 will allow private-sector employees to divide their annual leave into multiple periods throughout the year, rather than only two blocks, provided there's mutual agreement with their employer. This legislative update aims to modernise workplace flexibility while ensuring business continuity.

The Planned Change

The draft law, part of Greece's 2025 modernisation of the labour code, explicitly includes provisions for dividing annual leave into four or more segments, subject to employer approval. Under the proposed rules:

Employees can request flexible leave scheduling beyond the usual two-part split.

Approval depends on business needs and mutual agreement.

The intent is to align Greek labour practice with contemporary work-life balance standards across the EU.

Why It Matters

This change equips employers and employees with greater adaptability. Staff can plan family time, study, or travel without rushing leave into just two blocks. Coordinated leave schedules also benefit employers, allowing smoother operation planning year-round.

However, implementation demands transparent HR planning, ensuring equitable access and clarity on request procedures.

Eurofast's Take

At Eurofast, we welcome this reform as it supports modern workplace practices while balancing business needs. We recommend that employers:

Update leave policies—clearly define how multi-block leave is requested and approved. Train HR teams to manage flexible schedules while maintaining consistent operations. Use digital tools (like ERGANI II or internal portals) to track leave accurately.

These reforms present an opportunity to enhance employee engagement, attract talent, and streamline HR processes—all without disrupting productivity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.