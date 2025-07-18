Tax, Immigration And Global Talent: How Luxembourg Is Luring Top Professionals With Smart Incentives (Podcast)

In this episode, our Tax partner Franz Kergerand Employment counsel Nathaël Malandajoin forces to analyze Luxembourg's latest strategies for attracting top international talent.

They explore how Luxembourg positions itself as a destination of choice through two powerful levers: the country's general tax attractiveness for impatriates, and its favorable immigration rules that make relocation smoother for skilled professionals.

The discussion also compares Luxembourg's approach with similar schemes abroad and highlights the long-term benefits for both employers and employees.

With real-life examples and practical insights, this episode is a must-listen for professionals considering a move and employers looking to attract and retain global talent.

