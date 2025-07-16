ARTICLE
16 July 2025

Expert Employment Law Support In Luxembourg

LS
Luther S.A.

Contributor

Leading business law firm Luther was established in Luxembourg in 2010. The firm’s multilingual professionals advise domestic and international clients across numerous practice areas, particularly Corporate/M&A, Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Investment Management, Employment, and Real Estate. Our clients, ranging from multinational corporations, investment funds, financial institutions to private equity firms, have placed their trust in our interdisciplinary legal advice that aims to hit the mark. Luther employs over 420 lawyers and tax advisors and is present in ten German economic centers and has ten international offices in European and Asian financial centers.
Luxembourg Employment and HR
Raphaël Schindler,Grégory Maricle, and Capucine Falgareiro Douchet

Luther's Employment practice offers a blend of legal acumen and strategic guidance for Luxembourg businesses, ensuring that they are well-equipped to navigate the (increasing) complexities of employment law.

Luxembourg's thriving business environment is underpinned by a robust, but increasingly complex, employment law framework. For companies operating in the Grand Duchy, proactively managing employment-related risks and staying ahead of legal changes is crucial for operational efficiency and long-term success.

The financial and reputational costs of non-compliance can be significant, and are often overlooked, really. "" Businesses need to integrate employment law compliance into their overall risk management framework.

Raphaël Schindler, Head of Luther's Employment Practice

Today, several key areas are demanding increased attention. Both the rise of flexible working arrangements – including telework – and the current emphasis on psychological risks in the workplace are driving the need for more comprehensive preventative measures. These include thorough risk assessments, targeted training programs, and the establishment of internal reporting procedures.

In particular, establishing clear policies around telework, performance monitoring, and the 'right to disconnect' is vital to safeguard employees' wellbeing, prevent disputes and maintain productivity.

Raphaël Schindler, Head of Luther's Employment Practice

Driven by a strong commitment to anticipate legal developments and adapt swiftly, Luther continues to expand its expertise and its team to offer clients proactive, tailored solutions beyond compliance.

From employment contract negotiations and drafting of internal policies to dispute resolutions, with a keen focus on proactive compliance and risk management, Luther emerges as a trusted long-term ally, offering access to timely and accurate legal guidance – which is more vital than ever in navigating the rapidly evolving world of work in Luxembourg.

Originally published by Paperjam

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Raphaël Schindler
Raphaël Schindler
Photo of Grégory Maricle
Grégory Maricle
Photo of Capucine Falgareiro Douchet
Capucine Falgareiro Douchet
