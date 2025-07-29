July's Heat Hits Hard: Italy Moves To Safeguard Workers

Countries across Europe are experiencing significant heat waves this summer. With the high temperatures set to continue, the hot weather is creating high risk conditions for the health and safety of workers. In Italy, the government has responded with a new workplace protocol. We look at the details.

On 2 July 2025, the Ministry of Labour and the social partners signed a new Protocol for the Management of Climate Risks in the Workplace (the 'Protocol') with the aim of combining the continuation of production activities whilst guaranteeing health and safety conditions in both outdoor and indoor work environments. The Protocol is not legally binding but holds strong political and institutional significance. In this article, we examine the key points that Italian employers need to know about the Protocol, as well the measures and programmes that already exist for excessive heat at work in Italy.

What is the purpose of the Protocol?

The Protocol promotes the adoption of best practices to prevent accidents and occupational diseases, as well as discomfort related to workers' exposure to high temperatures. Specifically, it emphasises the employer's obligation, when assessing risks, to consider exposure to the microclimate and solar radiation, seeking to implement the necessary preventative measures to minimise these risks.

How will it be implemented?

Although not legally binding, the implementation of national, territorial, or company-level contractual agreements is promoted to translate the Protocol into specific measures for each sector. To this end, possible areas of intervention have been identified as:

information and specific training on climate risks;

health surveillance;

the adequate supply of PPE and clothing depending on the season; and

the reorganisation of shifts and working hours.

Employers that adopt agreements implementing the Protocol may enjoy certain incentives relating to health and safety at work if certain reward criteria recognised by the Instituto Nazionale per l'Assicurazione contro gli Infortuni sul Lavoro (the Italian National Institute for Insurance against Accidents at Work, or INAIL) is met.

Finally, the Ministry of Labour is to formally adopt the Protocol and commit to support its effectiveness by establishing all necessary measures to:

guarantee appropriate protections for workers, including automatic access to social safety nets, by providing that any time off work due to extreme heat will not count against the usual time limits for accessing the redundancy fund (a financial support programme for workers), departing from the standard regulations;

rearrange working hours;

ensure that companies are protected against all potential liabilities, such as, for example, those related to late deliveries during the execution of works.

The broader picture and existing measures

The Protocol forms part of a broader focus on the climate emergency and its impact in the workplace in Italy. On 19 June 2025, for example, the State-Regions Conference issued guidelines for protecting workers from heat and solar radiation.

Furthermore, and while awaiting the implementation of the Protocol's provisions, on 3 July 2025 the Istituto Nazionale Previdenza Sociale (National Institute for Social Security, or INPS) provided a summary of the social safety nets currently available to companies during employment, including upon notification by the company's safety manager who, in relation to the excessive heat, identifies risks to workers' health. Specifically, the following were mentioned:

Wage supplementation based on a "suspension or reduction of activity by order of a public authority for reasons not attributable to the company or workers." In this regard, it should be noted that almost all Regions in Italy have already issued ordinances prohibiting work, in certain sectors most exposed to heat risks (e.g. construction and agriculture), during the hottest hours of the day.

Wage supplementation based on a "weather event" for "high temperatures", recognised where temperatures are above 35°C or lower if, in relation to the type of activity, the evaluation of the so-called "perceived" temperature is relevant.

The special redundancy fund for workers and employees employed by agricultural companies (CISOA).

Finally, the INPS recalled that recourse to social safety nets for this type of situation is included among the objectively unavoidable events (so-called 'EONE') for which certain procedural simplifications apply.

Takeaway for employers

In light of intensifying heat waves, Italy's new Protocol underscores the importance of proactive workplace safety measures to protect workers from climate-related risks, especially in sectors with high exposure to the sun and involving physical exertion. While not legally binding, it encourages employers to adopt sector-specific agreements and leverage available social safety nets to ensure both worker well-being and business continuity.

