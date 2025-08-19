Registration Of Essential Employment Terms In Ergani: New Deadline For Cypriot Employers

A new deadline has been set for the employers' obligation to register in Ergani the essential terms of employment contracts.

A new deadline has been set for the employers' obligation to register in Ergani the essential terms of employment contracts.

Cypriot employers must take immediate steps to comply with a mandatory employment registration requirement introduced by the Ministry of Labour & Social Insurance. Under a recently issued decree, all employers—regardless of size or industry—must register the essential terms of employment for every employee, both existing and new, in the Ergani information system, which is the official online platform of the social insurance department

Extended compliance deadline – what employers need to know

The original deadline for completing this process was 28 February 2025, but an extension has now been granted until 31 May 2025. While this additional time provides some breathing room, it is essential that employers act now to avoid last-minute administrative burdens or potential non-compliance risks.

To comply with the decree, employers must ensure they have an active employer account in Ergani and submit an “employment contract” for every employee—this applies to all workers, including full-time, part-time, and fixed-term employees, without exception.

The information that must be registered includes:

✔ job title, job description, and the employee's area of specialization

✔ workplace location (both as stated in the employment contract and the actual workplace at the time of registration)

✔ employer details (including the official registered office and, for retail businesses, the type of business)

✔ employee details (personal information and identification data)

✔ start date of employment

✔ end date of employment (for fixed-term contracts only)

✔ terms and duration of the probationary period

✔ standard working hours per day/week

✔ indication if the employee's working schedule is unpredictable

✔ agreed salary or wages and the frequency of payment (daily, weekly, monthly, or hourly)

✔ annual leave entitlement and method of allocation

✔ additional benefits, allowances, commissions, or cost-of-living adjustments

✔ for temporary employment businesses, the details of the indirect employer

Failure to ensure complete and accurate registration of this information may lead to penalties, complications in employment disputes, or compliance investigations.

Why does this matter?

This registration requirement is more than just an administrative formality—it is a major compliance measure aimed at increasing transparency in employment relationships across Cyprus. it reflects the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen labour protections, reduce unfair employment practices, and combat undeclared or improperly reported work.

The Ergani system serves as a centralized database, allowing authorities to verify that employment agreements align with national labour laws and ensuring that workers' rights—such as wages, working hours, and leave entitlements—are properly documented and enforceable. For businesses, compliance with this requirement is not only a legal obligation but also an opportunity to streamline HR and payroll processes by maintaining a clear and structured record of employment terms.

Moreover, non-compliance could carry legal and financial risks, particularly in cases where disputes arise over employment terms. Proper registration in Ergani can serve as crucial evidence in demonstrating an employer's adherence to legal requirements.

Additionally, businesses operating in industries with frequent labour inspections or regulatory oversight—such as hospitality, retail, and construction—should be particularly vigilant in ensuring timely and accurate registration to avoid potential scrutiny from labour authorities.

What employers should do now

Although the deadline has been extended, businesses should use this time strategically to ensure full compliance before the final deadline of 31 May 2025. Key steps include:

confirming whether an Ergani employer account is already active—if not, complete the registration process as soon as possible.

reviewing and updating all employment contracts to ensure they contain the necessary information required by the decree.

gathering missing employee data early to prevent last-minute delays in completing the registration.

assigning HR or legal teams to oversee compliance and ensuring that all employment terms are recorded correctly.

submitting registrations well in advance to avoid system congestion or last-minute technical issues as the deadline approaches.

seeking legal or HR consultation if any uncertainties arise regarding employment terms, data entry, or technical aspects of the Ergani system.

