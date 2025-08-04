International Employment Law Podcast Series - The Netherlands (Podcast)

Welcome to our series of podcasts focusing on international employment law.

In the these three episodes, Senior Associate Marianne Parkinson and Associate Olivia Rhys-Evans from our Employment team are joined by Partner Jet Stolk who heads up Houthoff's Employment & Pensions practice in The Netherlands. Our speakers discuss the process of hiring, ending employment, and other notable considerations when employing staff in The Netherlands.

