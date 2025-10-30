Cyprus Permanent Residency (Category 6(2)) – A Brief Guide For Chinese Investors

Cyprus has become one of the most attractive destinations for foreign investors who wish to obtain permanent residency in the European Union. The Permanent Residency Programme under Category 6(2) is especially popular among families who value safety, stability, quality education, and access to Europe without the need to relocate permanently.

For Chinese investors, the Cyprus route offers a clear and reliable path. The procedure is straightforward, the legal system is transparent, and the investment requirement remains one of the lowest among comparable EU programmes.

The Main Requirements

To qualify for permanent residency under Category 6(2), the applicant must purchase a new residential property in Cyprus worth at least €300,000 (plus VAT). The property must be bought directly from a property developer and must be sold for the first time. There are other options of investment as well but most Chinese investors prefer the option of a purchase of a real estate property.

In addition, the applicant must demonstrate a steady annual income of at least €50,000. This amount increases by €15,000 for a spouse and €10,000 for each dependent child. Once the application is approved, the permanent residence permit is valid for life and renewed automatically. There is no obligation to reside in Cyprus. The permanent residency holders must simply visit the island at least once every two years.

Eligible Family Members

The Cyprus programme allows the inclusion of the entire family in a single application. The main applicant may include their spouse and all unmarried children up to the age of 25 (if they are financially dependent and still studying).

Each family member receives their own residence card and enjoys the same rights to live, study, and access healthcare in Cyprus. This structure makes the programme ideal for families who wish to secure a long-term base in Europe while maintaining their main residence and business activities abroad.

The Investment and Application Process

The property purchase must be supported by proof of payment of at least €300,000 (excluding VAT), and the funds must be transferred from the applicant's own bank account abroad. Payments must be fully documented to demonstrate that the funds originate from legitimate and verifiable sources.

In certain cases, applicants may rely on funds that have been lawfully transferred or gifted by close family members. If so, the authorities may request supporting documentation confirming the relationship and origin of the funds. Our firm ensures that all documentation complies strictly with the requirements of the Cyprus authorities and the Central Bank.

After the property purchase, the lawyer prepares and submits the permanent residency application together with evidence of income, clean criminal record, health insurance, family relationship certificates and other relevant documents Applications are examined by the Civil Registry and Migration Department, and decisions are usually issued within a few months.

Important Considerations When Buying Property

Applicants should always ensure that the property they select is free from encumbrances and that the developer provides a waiver from any existing mortgage. The purchase contract must be properly deposited with the Land Registry, which protects the buyer's legal rights until title deeds are issued. It is also advisable to carry out full due diligence before signing, particularly when purchasing property under construction.

Common Questions from Chinese Investors

Many investors ask whether they can sell the property after purchase. The property may be sold as long as another qualifying property is purchased to maintain the residency status.

Applicants also ask whether the permit can lead to Cypriot citizenship. While the Category 6(2) permit does not automatically lead to naturalisation, holders who have lawfully resided in Cyprus for seven consecutive years may apply for citizenship, subject to meeting the relevant requirements.

Another practical question concerns bank accounts. Once the permit is issued, permanent residents may open local bank accounts in Cyprus to manage personal or investment-related funds.

Why Choose Cyprus

Cyprus combines the advantages of an EU member state with the comfort of an English-speaking environment and a high standard of living. The island offers an excellent climate, modern infrastructure, quality healthcare, and reputable international schools. The legal system is based on English common law, making it familiar and reliable for international investors.

For Chinese families, Cyprus provides a secure European base that can be maintained indefinitely with minimal obligations. It is an ideal option for those seeking both lifestyle and long-term flexibility.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.