Immigration And Global Mobility Update No. 45, February 2026

Every two months, our experts from around the world compile an update on immigration and global mobility practice, setting out recent changes to the law, policies and procedures.

In this latest edition of the Immigration and Global Mobility update, highlights include new Belgian measures (Flemish region) to combat illegal employment in subcontracting chains, updated Czech rules on when residence permits may be cancelled, and new Finnish requirements for permanent residence permits. We also cover revised thresholds for certain immigration permits in several countries, increased administrative fees in Ukraine, upcoming registration rules in Kazakhstan, and an important reminder that the UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation becomes mandatory for 85 countries this month. To find out more, please download the update below.

