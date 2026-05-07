The Italian Constitutional Court is set to hear a landmark case on June 9, 2026, that could reshape Italian citizenship by descent for millions of descendants worldwide.

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June 9 Constitutional Court Hearing on Italian Citizenship: What Foreign Applicants Need to Know

The June 9 Constitutional Court hearing on Italian citizenship is one of the most important legal events of the year for descendants of Italians worldwide.

Applicants in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom are closely following the case because the ruling may affect Italian citizenship by descent (jure sanguinis), pending applications, and the future of Law No. 74/2025.

This article explains what the hearing is about, why it matters, and what applicants should watch closely.

What Is the June 9 Constitutional Court Hearing?

On June 9, 2026, the Italian Constitutional Court (Corte Costituzionale) is scheduled to hear multiple joined cases challenging parts of the new citizenship reform introduced by Law No. 74/2025.

The Court consolidated referrals originating from Campobasso and Mantua into one hearing in Rome.

This is significant because the Constitutional Court decides whether laws comply with the Italian Constitution.

Unlike ordinary courts, it has the authority to strike down legislation found unconstitutional.

What Parts of Law No. 74/2025 Are Being Challenged?

The cases reportedly concern Article 3-bis of Law No. 91/1992, as amended by Law No. 74/2025, which introduced new limits on recognition of Italian citizenship by descent.

The constitutional arguments may include:

Whether citizenship acquired by descent is a right existing at birth

Whether Parliament can restrict already-existing claims retroactively

Whether equality principles are violated

Whether emergency decree procedures were properly used

Whether the reform is proportionate and reasonable

Why This Matters for Italian Citizenship by Descent

For decades, many descendants could claim Italian citizenship jure sanguinis through long family lines, sometimes through great-grandparents or earlier ancestors.

The 2025 reform tightened access and created uncertainty.

If the Constitutional Court annuls all or part of the law, it could reopen opportunities for many families.

When Will the Constitutional Court Publish Its Decision?

A judgment is not usually issued on the same day as the hearing.

After oral argument, the Court deliberates and later publishes a written decision.

Arnone & Sicomo: Italian International Lawyers Specialized in Citizenship Cases

Arnone & Sicomo are Italian international lawyers specialized in citizenship applications and litigation.

We assist clients worldwide with:

Italian citizenship by descent (jure sanguinis)

Cases affected by Law No. 74/2025

Applications through parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents

Appeals after citizenship denial

Court proceedings in Italy

Strategic legal reviews after Constitutional Court rulings

Our firm supports clients from the USA, UK, Brazil, Canada, Australia, and worldwide with professional legal assistance in English.

Protect Your Right to Italian Citizenship

If the June 9 Constitutional Court hearing may affect your case, contact Arnone & Sicomo for a confidential review of your eligibility and the best legal strategy moving forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.