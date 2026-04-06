New Integration Course For TCN Work Permits In Malta

Malta has introduced a significant new requirement for third-country nationals (TCNs) already employed in the country who are seeking to renew their work permits for extended periods.

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Malta has introduced a significant new requirement for third-country nationals (TCNs) already employed in the country who are seeking to renew their work permits for extended periods. Under this initiative, eligible workers will be required to complete a 40-hour integration course aimed at strengthening their understanding of Maltese society and improving their language skills.

The course covers a range of topics intended to support the integration of foreign workers into Maltese life, including Malta’s history, cultural traditions, and civic participation. It also includes modules on legal awareness and workers’ rights, together with English and Maltese language training to enhance communication in both daily life and the workplace.

Participants must successfully pass an examination administered by the Examinations Department in order to qualify for longer permit renewals. The course will be delivered by licensed educational institutions, and the official syllabus has now been published.

For workers classified as low-skilled, successful completion of the course may allow access to two-year permit renewals, replacing the current one-year renewal cycle. Higher-skilled workers, as well as those employed under specialised schemes such as the Key Employee Initiative (KEI), Specialist Employee Initiative (SEI), and the EU Blue Card, may qualify for renewals of up to three years.

This measure forms part of the implementation of Malta’s Labour Migration Policy, which seeks to create a more structured migration framework while encouraging the integration of foreign workers already contributing to the Maltese labour market.

From a legal and regulatory perspective, the initiative reflects an increasing policy shift linking integration, skills development, and access to longer-term residence rights. Employers and TCN employees should assess how these requirements may impact future single permit renewals and workforce planning.

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