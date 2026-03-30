Legal Overview of the Malta Citizenship by Merit Framework

Malta's nationality law includes a discretionary framework for acquiring Maltese citizenship recognising inpiduals who have rendered or will render exceptional services to the country. This route is separate from naturalisation through residence and is grounded in Malta's Citizenship Act and Legal Notice 159 of 2025. Under this provision, citizenship may be granted to inpiduals whose personal exceptional achievements, contributions, or public service are considered to be in the national interest of Malta. This includes distinguished inpiduals in:

Scientific research, education, or innovation

National security and humanitarian causes

Arts, culture, and sport

Public health or civil service

Entrepreneurs

Philanthropists

Technologists

Citizenship through exceptional services is not automatic. Rather, it is awarded by the Minister responsible for citizenship after passing through a citizenship application process administered by Community Malta Agency.

Key Legal Points

Citizenship by naturalisation may be granted for exceptional services or exceptional contributions to the Republic of Malta.

or to the Republic of Malta. Legal Notice 159 of 2025 allows for the grant of Citizenship by Merit.

Each case is evaluated inpidually by an Evaluation Board and must be grounded in the national interest.

What is Citizenship by Merit in Malta?

Originally introduced in Maltese Citizenship Law in 2017 and recently amended in 2025, Citizenship by Merit is a formal ground for acquiring Maltese nationality for inpiduals who demonstrate extraordinary value to Malta or humanity. This may come in the form of achievements, innovation, service, or philanthropy that is of exceptional interest to the Maltese nation. The July 2025 amendments strengthen Maltese merit-based citizenship and aligns Maltese law with European legal principles.

What is the Legal Basis for Citizenship by Merit in Malta?

In Maltese law, the merit-based ground for naturalisation is based on the Maltese Citizenship Act (Cap. 188 of the Laws of Malta), as amended by the Maltese Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act No. XXI of 2025), and implemented through the Granting of Citizenship for Exceptional Services by Merit Regulations, 2025 (Legal Notice 159 of 2025).

The core enabling provision is found in Article 10 of the Citizenship Act, which empowers the Minister to grant citizenship by naturalisation:

"The Minister may, in his discretion, grant a certificate of naturalisation as a citizen of Malta to any alien or stateless person who makes application therefor in the prescribed manner and satisfies the Minister that he is of full age and capacity and is of good character:Provided that the Minister may also grant a certificate of naturalisation to any person who has rendered exceptional services to the Republic of Malta or whose naturalisation is otherwise of exceptional interest to the Republic of Malta."Article 10(9), Maltese Citizenship Act (Cap. 188)

This discretionary power was further refined by the 2025 amendments, which clarified the scope of "exceptional services or contributions" and introduced the Evaluation Committee mechanism. The detailed procedures and eligibility criteria are now governed by Legal Notice 159 of 2025, which sets out the residence, application, and assessment framework for Citizenship by Merit applicants.

Under L.N. 159 of 2025, applicants may file an application after completing a minimum residence period in Malta, and eligibility is determined on the basis of contributions in fields such as science, research, innovation, culture, sport, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy, all assessed for their alignment with the national interest and Malta's Vision 2050 strategy.

What are the Eligibility Requirements for Citizenship by Merit?

Citizenship by merit does not follow a checklist but is guided by the following key considerations:

" Exceptional Services or Exceptional Contributions : Services rendered or Contributions made must be of recognised value to Malta and in the public interest.

: Services rendered or Contributions made must be of recognised value to Malta and in the public interest. " Discretionary Grant : Citizenship is granted on a case-by-case basis by the Minister through a citizenship process administered by the Community Malta Agency and a proposal accepted by an Evaluation Board.

: Citizenship is granted on a case-by-case basis by the Minister through a citizenship process administered by the Community Malta Agency and a proposal accepted by an Evaluation Board. " No Fixed Financial Threshold : Assessment is qualitative, based on merit .

: Assessment is qualitative, based on merit "Due Diligence & Integration: Applicants must meet robust integrity standards. Applicants may be required to explain how they intend to continue contributing to Malta following naturalisation.

Anyone applying for naturalisation on the basis of merit must first send a detailed proposal to the Evaluation Board through the Community Malta Agency in the form of a proposal letter.

This letter should include:

An introduction of the applicant and any dependants, if applicable, along with a summary of their achievements. A clear explanation of the exceptional service or contribution they plan to make for Malta or for humanity, or why they should be considered of special interest to Malta. A plan for how they will continue contributing to Malta after becoming a citizen and any other documents the Agency may request after receiving the proposal.

Who Qualifies for Citizenship by Merit?

Exceptional services or contributions must be of recognised value to Malta and clearly serve the public interest. This may include contributions in scientific research, education, innovation, culture, the arts, national security, public health, or humanitarian service. The evaluation is discretionary and based on national relevance and in line with Malta Vision 2050.

This pathway is designed for inpiduals who have made or are expected to make high-impact contributions in areas including:

Scientific research and innovation.

Healthcare.

Cultural heritage and the arts.

Sports and athletic achievement.

Entrepreneurship and business leadership.

Charitable and humanitarian efforts.

Technological advancement.

Philanthropy.

Housing and Social Services.

Applicants must prove that their contribution is exceptional and directly relevant to national interest of the Republic of Malta.

What are "Exceptional Services"?

An exceptional contribution means a clear and measurable benefit to Malta's public interest as per Malta's Vision 2050 , such as:

Launching initiatives that create value to Malta's economy.

Achieving international recognition that raises Malta's profile.

Supporting social or charitable causes aligned with Maltese values.

Developing technological or cultural projects that position Malta as a leader in specific fields.

The focus is on originality, relevance, and tangible impact and will be guided by Malta's Vision 2050.

How do I apply for Maltese Citizenship by Merit?

There is no standard application or automatic pathway as citizenship is granted by exception. However, inpiduals may seek legal advice to assess eligibility and prepare a structured legal representation to enable the processing of an application for citizenship and for its consideration under the legislation. The process is split into multiple stages:

Residency Stage To qualify for naturalisation, the applicant must satisfy an eight-month residence condition which can be evidenced through a residence permit. Submission of Proposal Letter A comprehensive proposal letter is prepared and submitted via Community Malta Agency to the Evaluation Board consisting of a Chairman and two members. This letter outlines the applicant's background, proposed contribution, and post-naturalisation plans. Initial Due Diligence & Evaluation Board Assessment Before the proposal is referred to the Evaluation Board, Community Malta Agency conducts a four-tier initial due diligence check and collects the applicable administrative fees. If the Agency is satisfied, the proposal is forwarded to the Evaluation Board, which may request further information or conduct interviews before issuing a recommendation. The proposal must also be endorsed by a designated competent body capable of determining whether the applicant is recognised as a leading talent or has demonstrated exceptional promise, or is of exceptional interest to the Republic of Malta. Letter of Approval in Principle Following a favourable recommendation from the Evaluation Board, the Minister may approve the proposal and issue a Letter of Approval in Principle. Submission of Citizenship Application Once the Letter of Approval in Principle has been obtained and the applicant has completed at least eight months of legal residence in Malta, a formal application for naturalisation on the basis of merit may be submitted. This application must include proof of residence, ownership or lease of adequate residential property, evidence of the required contribution or service, endorsement by a designated competent body, proof of English or Maltese language proficiency. Letter of Approval & Oath of Allegiance Upon submission of the citizenship application, the Agency conducts a second round of due diligence and charges additional administrative fees. Once complete, the application is referred back to the Evaluation Board for review. If the Board issues a favourable recommendation and the Minister approves the application, a Letter of Approval is issued. The applicant must then take the Oath of Allegiance within six months (extendable if necessary) and sign a written undertaking to uphold ongoing obligations. Ongoing Compliance Monitoring Following naturalisation, the Agency monitors the applicant's ongoing compliance with post-naturalisation commitments. In cases of serious non-compliance, the Minister has the authority to deprive an inpidual of his citizenship.

Does Malta offer a Citizenship by Investment Route?

No. The 2020 investor-based Malta Citizenship by Investment was terminated by the 2025 Citizenship Reform after the 2025 CJEU Ruling ruled against its transactional elements and against the commercialisation of European Citizenship. To qualify for citizenship, an applicant or entrepreneur needs to satisfy the merit rules explained here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.