Discovering Malta: Residency Opportunities Presented At Malta House, London

Malta’s residency opportunities were recently showcased in London through a successful collaboration with Mamo TCV Advocates, the Malta Business Network and RE/MAX Crown.

We are a leading Maltese law firm offering expert legal advice across diverse practice areas. Renowned for our commitment to excellence, we provide strategic, high-quality support to clients facing complex legal challenges and navigating evolving regulatory and market landscapes.

Article Insights

Mamo TCV Advocates are most popular: within Immigration, Compliance and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)

in European Union

with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Technology and Securities & Investment industries

Malta’s residency opportunities were recently showcased in London through a successful collaboration with Mamo TCV Advocates, the Malta Business Network and RE/MAX Crown. The event was held at Malta House, with Prof. Stephen Montefort, the Malta High Commissioner, in attendance.

During the event, Dr Julian Fenech Adami delivered a presentation outlining the legal pathways to residency in Malta, followed by an engaging open discussion with attendees interested in relocating, investing, or establishing a presence on the island.

The evening concluded with a panel discussion including Dr Joshua Chircop and other speakers, bringing together legal and real estate perspectives on the opportunities Malta offers.

RE/MAX Crown also shared valuable insights into Malta’s property market and the process of finding a home locally, providing attendees with a practical overview of what relocating to Malta entails.

Events such as these highlight the value of collaboration between legal and property professionals in presenting Malta as an attractive destination for international residents and investors, and reflects the ongoing efforts of the Malta Business Network and its partners to connect international audiences with Malta’s professional expertise and opportunities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.