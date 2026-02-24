Self-Employment Visa Italy

What is a self-employment visa in Italy?

The self-employment visa for Italy allows non-EU nationals to legally enter and live in Italy for short- or long-term stays in order to carry out a freelance activity, independent professional work, business activity, or to become a company director or shareholder.

Under Article 26 of the Italian Immigration Act, foreign applicants can move to Italy as self-employed workers within the annual immigration quotas if they intend to perform a non-occasional self-employed activity in Italy.

In Italian immigration law, self-employment includes:

freelance and professional services

consulting activities

starting a business in Italy

opening a company (partnership or limited company)

holding a corporate role as director or legal representative

artisanal, commercial, or industrial activities

A key requirement for obtaining the Italy freelance visa is that the planned activity must not be reserved by law exclusively for Italian or EU citizens.

How to get a self-employment visa for Italy?

Foreign nationals who wish to move to Italy as self-employed, start a business in Italy, work as freelancers, or open a company in Italy as a non-EU citizen must meet specific legal and financial requirements.

To obtain the Italy self-employment visa, applicants must demonstrate:

Sufficient financial resources to carry out their freelance, professional, commercial, or entrepreneurial activity in Italy

to carry out their freelance, professional, commercial, or entrepreneurial activity in Italy Suitable accommodation in Italy , proven by a property purchase, rental agreement, or hospitality declaration

, proven by a property purchase, rental agreement, or hospitality declaration Economic capacity to launch and sustain the planned business activity

Compliance with the legal requirements for the specific profession , where applicable (for example, registration with professional bodies, chambers of commerce, or official registers)

, where applicable (for example, registration with professional bodies, chambers of commerce, or official registers) A minimum annual income from lawful sources, above the threshold required for exemption from Italian healthcare contributions. Highly relevant for international clients:

✔ The income can be generated abroad

✔ Foreign income is accepted if properly documented

✔ The funds must be lawful and traceable

One of the most important aspects for international applicants is that income can also be generated abroad, provided it is properly documented.

Italian law does not set a fixed minimum income for self-employed work in Italy. This is a crucial point for many foreign applicants who search for:

minimum income for self-employment visa Italy

financial requirements freelance visa Italy

how much money do you need to be self-employed in Italy

According to well-established Italian case law, the Immigration Office (Questura) cannot reject a self-employment residence permit in Italy solely on the basis of low declared income without carrying out a broader assessment.

Before refusing an application for insufficient income, the authorities must evaluate:

the applicant's previous professional and work history

the real and concrete future business prospects in Italy

the overall sustainability of the freelance or entrepreneurial activity

This legal approach is particularly important for freelancers, startup founders, consultants, and remote business owners moving to Italy, as it confirms that the success of a self-employment visa or residence permit application is not based only on past earnings, but also on the credibility and viability of the planned activity.

Once all the above requirements have been verified, the Italian Consulate or Embassy will issue the self-employment visa for Italy.

This happens only after obtaining the necessary clearances (Nulla Osta) from:

the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

the Ministry of the Interior

any other competent authority depending on the type of business or professional activity

With a valid Nulla Osta, the applicant must submit a Type D (national) visa application to the Italian Embassy or Consulate in their country of residence.

The visa must be issued within 120 days and used to enter Italy within 180 days from the date of issue.

Self-Employment Visa Italy: What to do after arriving in Italy?

Within 8 days of entering Italy with a self-employment visa, non-EU nationals must apply for the residence permit for self-employed workers in Italy (permesso di soggiorno per lavoro autonomo) by submitting the official postal application kit.

After the application is filed, the Immigration Office (Questura) will schedule:

the biometrics appointment (fingerprinting)

the signing of the Integration Agreement, which is required for living and working legally in Italy

Documents Required for the Italy Self-Employment Residence Permit

To obtain your Italy residence permit as a freelancer, consultant, or business owner, you must submit:

Postal kit forms (Modello 1 and Modello 2)

Copy of a valid passport or equivalent travel document

€16 revenue stamp

Proof of your Italian VAT number (Partita IVA) – essential for working as self-employed in Italy

– essential for working as self-employed in Italy Registration with the Chamber of Commerce or a recent company certificate (visura camerale), if your activity requires it

or a recent company certificate (visura camerale), if your activity requires it Professional licence, authorisation, or registration with a professional register , where applicable

, where applicable Latest income tax return and provisional financial statements, demonstrating that your freelance or business activity is active and sustainable

How long does it take to get a freelance visa?

- 2 years for the first issue

- 1 or 2 years for each renewal, depending on the requirements met and the continuity of the self-employed activity.

Self-Employment Visa Italy: Do I need a VAT number if I'm self-employed?

Once you have received your self-employment residence permit in Italy, you can officially start working as a freelancer, consultant, or business owner by completing the legal and tax formalities required under Italian law.

These are essential steps for foreign professionals who want to open a VAT number in Italy and work legally as self-employed:

Choose the correct ATECO code, which identifies the type of business or professional activity you will carry out in Italy

Open your Partita IVA (Italian VAT number) through the Italian Revenue Agency (Agenzia delle Entrate) or, where required, through the Chamber of Commerce

Register with INPS or the relevant professional social security fund, depending on your activity

Submit the official declaration of commencement of activity

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.