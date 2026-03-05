Italian Citizenship By Descent In 2026: What The New Law Means — And Whether You Can Still Apply

Italian citizenship jure sanguinis (by descent) has long been one of the most generous nationality routes in the world, allowing millions of people with Italian roots to reclaim their citizenship, often through ancestors born more than a century ago. However, major legal reforms introduced in March 2025 have changed the landscape dramatically. What was once a straightforward generational claim has now become a far more complex assessment that depends on timing, family links, and proof of a "genuine connection" to Italy.

For many people, this sudden shift has been confusing and unsettling. Applicants who had been gathering documents for months, sometimes years, found themselves unsure whether they were still eligible at all. In this new environment, early, accurate legal advice is not simply helpful; it is essential.

