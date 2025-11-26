Cyprus Tax Residency For Individuals: Understanding The 60-Day And 183-Day Rules

Why Choose Cyprus for Tax Residency?

Cyprus offers a strategic location, attractive tax benefits, and a high quality of life, making it a preferred destination for individuals and businesses. The tax system is based on residency, with two main ways to qualify: the 183-day rule and the 60-day rule.

183-Day Rule: Standard Tax Residency

An individual is considered a tax resident of Cyprus if they spend more than 183 days in Cyprus within a calendar year. As a tax resident, individuals are taxed on their worldwide income, but they can benefit from Cyprus's favorable tax system, including:

A 5% corporate tax rate , one of the lowest in Europe.

, one of the lowest in Europe. No tax on dividends, interest, or rental income for Non-Domiciled

No inheritance, wealth, or gift taxes.

Double Tax Treaties with over 65 countries, ensuring tax efficiency for international business.

60-Day Rule: Alternative Tax Residency

The 60-day rule allows individuals to become tax residents of Cyprus without the need to stay for more than 183 days, provided they meet the following conditions:

Stay in Cyprus for at least 60 days within the tax year.

within the tax year. Do not spend more than 183 days in any other country within the same tax year.

within the same tax year. Be employed, own a business, or hold an office in a Cyprus-based company during the tax year.

during the tax year. Maintain a permanent residence in Cyprus, either owned or rented.

If all these conditions are met, the individual is considered a Cyprus tax resident and enjoys the same tax benefits as those under the 183-day rule.

How Days Are Counted for Tax Residency

The calculation of days spent in Cyprus is straightforward:

Arrival in Cyprus counts as a day in Cyprus.

counts as a day in Cyprus. Departure from Cyprus counts as a day outside Cyprus.

counts as a day outside Cyprus. Arrival and departure on the same day counts as a day in Cyprus.

counts as a day in Cyprus. Departure and arrival on the same day counts as a day outside Cyprus.

Benefits of Becoming a Cyprus Tax Resident

Exemption from Special Defence Contribution (SDC) tax on dividends, interest, and rental income forNon-Domiciled

on dividends, interest, and rental income forNon-Domiciled Attractive personal income tax exemptions , including:

, including: 50% exemption on employment income exceeding €55,000 (previously €100,000) for a period of 17 years (previously 10 years) for new residents moving to Cyprus for employment.

on employment income exceeding €55,000 (previously €100,000) for a period of (previously 10 years) for new residents moving to Cyprus for employment. 20% exemption (or up to €8,550) for new Cyprus tax residents earning below €55,000, valid until 2030 (previously 2025).

(or up to €8,550) for new Cyprus tax residents earning below €55,000, valid until (previously 2025). Corporate Tax remains at 5% .

remains at . Capital Gains Tax (CGT) applies only to the sale of real estate located in Cyprus.

applies only to the sale of real estate located in Cyprus. Social insurance contributions capped at €60,060 annually (previously €54,864), with a rate of 8% for both employees and employers.

capped at (previously €54,864), with a rate of for both employees and employers. National Health Insurance System (NHIS) contributions of 65% for employees and 2.90% for employers, with a cap at €180,000.

Who Benefits from the 60-Day Rule?

The 60-day rule is particularly advantageous for entrepreneurs, freelancers, digital nomads, and high-net-worth individuals who want to establish tax residency in Cyprus while maintaining international mobility.

Conclusion

Choosing between the 183-day rule and the 60-day rule depends on your lifestyle and business activities. If you need flexibility and minimal physical presence, the 60-day rule is ideal. However, if you plan to stay longer in Cyprus, the 183-day rule is the standard option.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.