Taxation In Slovakia 2026 (Video)

Zugimpex offers consulting, accounting and advisory services (legal and tax) in 3 business centers in Switzerland, Malta and Slovakia, so customers can combine the benefits of the jurisdictions. Clients appreciate the know how and experience in international business as well as fair and transparent billing.

Slovakia has a moderate wage level and liberal authorities that rarely interfere in the foreign business of foreign-controlled companies.

From a tax point of view, the Slovak tax system can be used primarily to transfer profits from the corporate level to the private level. It is not far to Bratislava, 24 million people live within a 3-hour drive, so the companies there also have substance and people like to be there.

