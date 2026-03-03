Registering A Business In Malta: Guide For UK Entrepreneurs (2026 Update)

Thomas Jacobsen’s articles from Papilio Services Limited are most popular:

For UK entrepreneurs looking to regain access to the EU market post Brexit, Malta has become one of the most attractive jurisdictions for company formation. As an English-speaking EU Member State with a competitive tax system and strong professional services sector, Malta offers a practical gateway into Europe.

This guide provides a detailed, step-by-step explanation of how to register a company in Malta, including legal requirements, tax considerations, timelines, costs, and ongoing compliance obligations.

Why UK Entrepreneurs Choose Malta

Malta offers several structural advantages:

Full EU Single Market access

EU-compliant legal framework

English is one of the official languages

Competitive, effective corporate tax system

Extensive double taxation treaty network

Strong ecosystem of accountants, CSPs, and legal professionals

For UK founders operating in ecommerce, consultancy, fintech, holding structures, SaaS, digital services, or trading businesses, Malta can provide both credibility and tax efficiency when structured correctly.

Choosing the Right Legal Structure

The most common structures available in Malta include:

1. Private Limited Liability Company (Ltd)

The Private Limited Liability Company (Ltd) is the most popular option for SMEs and foreign entrepreneurs.

Key Requirements:

Minimum share capital: €1,165

At least 20% (€233) must be paid up

Minimum 1 director

Mandatory company secretary

Registered office in Malta

2. Public Limited Company (PLC)

PLC is used for larger enterprises or listed companies.

Minimum share capital: €46,588

More extensive governance and reporting requirements

3. Branch of a Foreign Company

A UK company may register a Maltese branch rather than incorporating a new legal entity.

4. Partnership or Sole Trader

Less common for international entrepreneurs due to liability exposure.

Step-by-Step Company Registration Process

Company registration is handled through the Malta Business Registry (MBR). Below is the typical process:

Step 1: Company Name Reservation

You must propose a unique company name. The MBR checks availability and reserves the name.

Timeline: 1 – 2 business days

Step 2: Draft Memorandum & Articles of Association (M&A)

This document outlines:

Company objectives

Share capital structure

Shareholders

Directors

Registered office address

This must be signed by shareholders.

Step 3: Deposit Share Capital

The minimum paid-up capital (20% of €1,165) must be deposited into a bank account, and proof provided to the Registry.

Step 4: Submission to the Malta Business Registry

Documents submitted include:

Memorandum & Articles

Identification documents (certified passport copies)

Proof of address

Bank confirmation of share capital deposit

Beneficial ownership information (AML compliance)

Timeline:

Incorporation can take 2 – 5 working days once documentation is complete. Upon approval, a Certificate of Registration is issued.

Step 5: Tax Registration

After incorporation, the company must register with the Commissioner for Revenue for:

Tax Identification Number (TIN)

VAT number (if applicable)

Employer registration (if hiring staff)

Step 6: Sector-Specific Licensing (If Applicable)

If operating in regulated industries such as:

Financial services

Investment services

Insurance

Gaming

Virtual financial assets (crypto)

Licensing may be required from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) or other relevant authorities. Licensing timelines can range from 3 to 12 months, depending on the activity. Malta Business Registry (MBR) registration fee: €100 (electronic submission via BAROS portal) or €245 (paper format). Most corporations now use electronic filing for the lower fee.

Corporate Tax in Malta 2026

Headline Rate

35% corporate tax on company profits

The Refund System

Malta operates a full imputation system, allowing shareholders to claim a 5/7ths or 6/7ths refund on distributed profits. In many trading structures, this reduces the effective tax rate to approximately 5%, subject to proper structuring, substance requirements, and compliance.

Important considerations:

Refunds are only available upon distribution of dividends

Substance and anti-avoidance rules must be respected

Proper accounting and audit compliance are essential

Professional tax planning is strongly recommended.

VAT in Malta

VAT registration is required if the company makes taxable supplies in Malta (no turnover threshold for non-resident companies) or exceeds local thresholds if established in Malta (€30,000–€35,000). The standard VAT rate is 18%. Reduced rates apply to specific goods and services. VAT filings are typically quarterly. Companies providing digital services or trading across EU borders should also review OSS rules.

Opening a Business Bank Account

Bank account opening is often the most time-consuming step for non-resident shareholders. Some entrepreneurs initially use EU fintech institutions while completing traditional bank onboarding (if required).

Ongoing Compliance Requirements

Once incorporated, companies must comply with:

Annual Obligations

Filing of annual return

Filing of audited financial statements (most companies require an audit)

Maintenance of the beneficial ownership register

Corporate Governance

Maintain statutory registers

Hold an annual general meeting (AGM)

Keep board meeting minutes

Failure to comply can result in penalties or being struck off.

Hiring Employees in Malta

If employing staff:

Register as an employer with the tax authorities

Deduct PAYE (income tax)

Pay social security contributions

Provide employment contracts compliant with Maltese law

Malta has a skilled, multilingual workforce, particularly in finance, IT, gaming, and professional services.

Typical Timeline Overview

Name approval: 1 – 2 days

Company incorporation: 2 – 5 days

Tax registration: 1 – 2 weeks

Regulated licence (if applicable): 3 – 12 months

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.