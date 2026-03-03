Registering A Business In Malta: Guide For UK Entrepreneurs (2026 Update)

- in European Union
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries
- within Accounting and Audit and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
For UK entrepreneurs looking to regain access to the EU market post Brexit, Malta has become one of the most attractive jurisdictions for company formation. As an English-speaking EU Member State with a competitive tax system and strong professional services sector, Malta offers a practical gateway into Europe.
This guide provides a detailed, step-by-step explanation of how to register a company in Malta, including legal requirements, tax considerations, timelines, costs, and ongoing compliance obligations.
Why UK Entrepreneurs Choose Malta
Malta offers several structural advantages:
- Full EU Single Market access
- EU-compliant legal framework
- English is one of the official languages
- Competitive, effective corporate tax system
- Extensive double taxation treaty network
- Strong ecosystem of accountants, CSPs, and legal professionals
For UK founders operating in ecommerce, consultancy, fintech, holding structures, SaaS, digital services, or trading businesses, Malta can provide both credibility and tax efficiency when structured correctly.
Choosing the Right Legal Structure
The most common structures available in Malta include:
1. Private Limited Liability Company (Ltd)
The Private Limited Liability Company (Ltd) is the most popular option for SMEs and foreign entrepreneurs.
Key Requirements:
- Minimum share capital: €1,165
- At least 20% (€233) must be paid up
- Minimum 1 director
- Mandatory company secretary
- Registered office in Malta
2. Public Limited Company (PLC)
PLC is used for larger enterprises or listed companies.
- Minimum share capital: €46,588
- More extensive governance and reporting requirements
3. Branch of a Foreign Company
A UK company may register a Maltese branch rather than incorporating a new legal entity.
4. Partnership or Sole Trader
Less common for international entrepreneurs due to liability exposure.
Step-by-Step Company Registration Process
Company registration is handled through the Malta Business Registry (MBR). Below is the typical process:
Step 1: Company Name Reservation
You must propose a unique company name. The MBR checks availability and reserves the name.
Timeline: 1 – 2 business days
Step 2: Draft Memorandum & Articles of Association (M&A)
This document outlines:
- Company objectives
- Share capital structure
- Shareholders
- Directors
- Registered office address
This must be signed by shareholders.
Step 3: Deposit Share Capital
The minimum paid-up capital (20% of €1,165) must be deposited into a bank account, and proof provided to the Registry.
Step 4: Submission to the Malta Business Registry
Documents submitted include:
- Memorandum & Articles
- Identification documents (certified passport copies)
- Proof of address
- Bank confirmation of share capital deposit
- Beneficial ownership information (AML compliance)
Timeline:
Incorporation can take 2 – 5 working days once documentation is complete. Upon approval, a Certificate of Registration is issued.
Step 5: Tax Registration
After incorporation, the company must register with the Commissioner for Revenue for:
- Tax Identification Number (TIN)
- VAT number (if applicable)
- Employer registration (if hiring staff)
Step 6: Sector-Specific Licensing (If Applicable)
If operating in regulated industries such as:
- Financial services
- Investment services
- Insurance
- Gaming
- Virtual financial assets (crypto)
Licensing may be required from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) or other relevant authorities. Licensing timelines can range from 3 to 12 months, depending on the activity. Malta Business Registry (MBR) registration fee: €100 (electronic submission via BAROS portal) or €245 (paper format). Most corporations now use electronic filing for the lower fee.
Corporate Tax in Malta 2026
Headline Rate
- 35% corporate tax on company profits
The Refund System
Malta operates a full imputation system, allowing shareholders to claim a 5/7ths or 6/7ths refund on distributed profits. In many trading structures, this reduces the effective tax rate to approximately 5%, subject to proper structuring, substance requirements, and compliance.
Important considerations:
- Refunds are only available upon distribution of dividends
- Substance and anti-avoidance rules must be respected
- Proper accounting and audit compliance are essential
Professional tax planning is strongly recommended.
VAT in Malta
VAT registration is required if the company makes taxable supplies in Malta (no turnover threshold for non-resident companies) or exceeds local thresholds if established in Malta (€30,000–€35,000). The standard VAT rate is 18%. Reduced rates apply to specific goods and services. VAT filings are typically quarterly. Companies providing digital services or trading across EU borders should also review OSS rules.
Opening a Business Bank Account
Bank account opening is often the most time-consuming step for non-resident shareholders. Some entrepreneurs initially use EU fintech institutions while completing traditional bank onboarding (if required).
Ongoing Compliance Requirements
Once incorporated, companies must comply with:
Annual Obligations
- Filing of annual return
- Filing of audited financial statements (most companies require an audit)
- Maintenance of the beneficial ownership register
Corporate Governance
- Maintain statutory registers
- Hold an annual general meeting (AGM)
- Keep board meeting minutes
Failure to comply can result in penalties or being struck off.
Hiring Employees in Malta
If employing staff:
- Register as an employer with the tax authorities
- Deduct PAYE (income tax)
- Pay social security contributions
- Provide employment contracts compliant with Maltese law
Malta has a skilled, multilingual workforce, particularly in finance, IT, gaming, and professional services.
Typical Timeline Overview
- Name approval: 1 – 2 days
- Company incorporation: 2 – 5 days
- Tax registration: 1 – 2 weeks
- Regulated licence (if applicable): 3 – 12 months
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.