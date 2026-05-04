Malta–Turkey Double Tax Treaty: Structuring Opportunities For Turkish Founders And Family Businesses

The Malta–Turkey Double Tax Treaty creates a strategic legal and fiscal bridge between Turkey and the European Union, positioning Malta as a gateway jurisdiction for Turkish entrepreneurs, founders and private clients.

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The Malta–Turkey Double Tax Treaty provides a strategic legal and fiscal bridge between Turkey and the European Union, positioning Malta as a gateway jurisdiction for Turkish entrepreneurs, founders and private clients. By aligning largely with OECD standards while retaining certain legacy provisions – particularly around royalties and services – the treaty creates targeted structuring opportunities for cross-border business, IP holding, and family wealth planning. For Turkish STEAM/STEMM founders and family-owned enterprises, Malta offers a stable EU legal framework, access to European markets, and an efficient tax system that can be optimised through treaty benefits, subject to substance and anti-abuse rules.

Key Legal Points

Allocation of taxing rights between Malta and Turkey on dividends, interest, royalties and capital gains

Definition and expansion of Permanent Establishment, including service PE exceeding 6 months

Withholding tax exposure on outbound payments from Turkey (10%–15%)

Availability of double taxation relief via credit method

Limitation of Benefits (LOB) clause restricting access to treaty advantages

Exchange of information provisions aligning with OECD transparency standards

Who is this for

Turkish founders, STEAM/STEMM entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, HNWIs and family offices expanding into Europe

What this means for you

The treaty enables structured entry into the EU via Malta while managing tax leakage, operational substance and cross-border compliance

Malta–Turkey Treaty Framework in Practice

The Malta–Turkey Double Tax Treaty, signed on 14 April 2011, represents the first comprehensive framework governing income taxation between the two jurisdictions. It broadly follows the OECD Model Tax Convention, yet retains several strategic deviations relevant for structuring.

A notable feature is the expanded Permanent Establishment definition, which includes a “service PE” where services are provided in the other state for more than six months within a twelve-month period. This is particularly relevant for Turkish tech founders and consulting-driven businesses scaling into EU markets via Malta.

Equally important is the retention of provisions on independent personal services, ensuring that individual professionals – including researchers, academics and innovators – remain within a clearly defined tax framework when operating cross-border.

Tax Treatment of Cross-Border Income Streams

The treaty allocates taxing rights between Malta and Turkey while preserving withholding tax mechanisms that require careful structuring.

Dividends distributed from Turkey are subject to withholding tax at rates of 10% or 15%, depending on participation thresholds. Interest and royalties are generally capped at 10% withholding tax, creating a predictable environment for financing and IP structuring.

A particularly relevant nuance lies in the definition of royalties, which includes payments for the use of industrial, commercial or scientific equipment. While the OECD has moved away from this classification, Malta’s treaty network – including this agreement – retains it, offering planning opportunities for leasing, licensing and technology deployment structures.

Capital gains provisions introduce interpretative flexibility, especially in relation to property-rich companies, where the treaty departs from strict shareholding thresholds. This creates room for strategic structuring in real estate and asset-holding vehicles, subject to careful legal analysis.

Double taxation is relieved through the credit method, ensuring that tax paid in one jurisdiction is credited against liabilities in the other.

Structuring Opportunities for Turkish Founders and STEAM/STEMM Businesses

For Turkish entrepreneurs – particularly those in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics sectors – the treaty supports a range of cross-border strategies anchored in Malta.

Malta’s EU membership, combined with its extensive treaty network and participation exemption regime, allows for the establishment of EU-facing holding and operating structures. Turkish founders can leverage Malta for:

Establishing EU headquarters or innovation hubs

Structuring intellectual property ownership and licensing arrangements

Facilitating venture capital investment and exits within an EU framework

Supporting mobility of founders and key personnel into Europe

The service PE rule requires careful operational planning, particularly for businesses delivering cross-border services. However, when managed correctly, it allows for controlled substance build-up in Malta, aligning tax outcomes with commercial activity.

Private Client and Family Business Planning

Beyond corporate structuring, the treaty is highly relevant for Turkish family businesses and private clients seeking internationalisation and wealth preservation.

Malta offers a robust legal framework for family offices, trusts and foundations, enabling long-term succession planning within an EU jurisdiction. The treaty facilitates:

Efficient dividend repatriation strategies

Cross-border estate and succession planning

Structuring of family-owned operating companies and holding entities

Integration with Malta’s residency and citizenship frameworks

For HNWIs and UHNW families, Malta’s positioning as a stable, rules-based jurisdiction becomes particularly valuable in a context of increasing geopolitical and regulatory fragmentation.

The treaty incorporates a Limitation of Benefits clause, restricting access to treaty advantages in cases of artificial arrangements or where entities benefit from preferential tax regimes. This reinforces the importance of genuine economic substance and commercial rationale in any structure.

Additionally, the agreement provides for exchange of information between tax authorities, aligning with international transparency standards. Turkey’s participation in the Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters further strengthens this framework.

These provisions ensure that while planning opportunities exist, they must be implemented within a robust compliance and governance framework, particularly for internationally mobile founders and family offices.

Strategic Positioning of Malta as a Gateway Jurisdiction

Malta’s role under the treaty extends beyond bilateral tax coordination. It functions as a strategic EU gateway for Turkish capital, talent and innovation.

For founders and entrepreneurs, Malta offers:

Access to the EU single market

A sophisticated legal and regulatory environment

A growing ecosystem for technology, finance and innovation

Alignment with European regulatory standards

For private clients and family businesses, Malta provides:

Stability and predictability within the EU legal order

Advanced wealth structuring tools

Integration with global mobility and residency planning

This combination positions Malta as a jurisdiction of choice for Turkish stakeholders seeking structured, compliant and future-oriented international expansion.

Our Turkey Country Desk brings together Maltese and Turkish-speaking legal and tax professionals with direct experience advising Turkish founders, entrepreneurs and family businesses on European structuring and expansion.

Working closely with clients and their local advisors in Turkey, our team provides coordinated support across:

Cross-border structuring between Turkey and Malta , ensuring alignment with the Malta–Turkey Double Tax Treaty

, ensuring alignment with the Malta–Turkey Double Tax Treaty EU market entry strategies , including the establishment of Maltese holding, operating and IP structures

, including the establishment of Maltese holding, operating and IP structures Tax-efficient profit repatriation and financing arrangements , taking into account Turkish withholding taxes and treaty relief

, taking into account Turkish withholding taxes and treaty relief Family business and succession planning , integrating Maltese vehicles such as trusts and foundations

, integrating Maltese vehicles such as trusts and foundations Founder relocation and mobility planning, including residence pathways and long-term EU positioning

Our Turkey Desk acts as a single point of coordination between Malta and Turkey, ensuring that legal, tax and commercial considerations are addressed holistically, with full regard to both jurisdictions’ regulatory frameworks.

This integrated approach enables Turkish clients to structure their European presence through Malta in a manner that is practical, compliant and aligned with long-term strategic objectives.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.