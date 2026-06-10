After The Hungarian Tax Deadline: Why Expats Should Still Review Their Tax Position

Although the Hungarian personal income tax (PIT) filing deadline of May 20, 2025 has already passed, this milestone should not be seen as the end of the tax season—especially for expats living and working in Hungary.

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Although the Hungarian personal income tax (PIT) filing deadline of May 20, 2025 has already passed, this milestone should not be seen as the end of the tax season—especially for expats living and working in Hungary. In fact, it is often an ideal moment to revisit one’s overall tax position and identify potential risks or gaps in compliance.

A key takeaway from the filing season is that individuals who live and work in Hungary are generally considered Hungarian tax residents, which means they are subject to Hungarian taxation on their worldwide income. This principle is often misunderstood, particularly by foreign nationals who may still have investments, bank accounts, or income streams abroad.

Worldwide income matters—more than you may think

Hungarian tax residency is not limited to salary income. It extends to a broad range of financial and investment income, including:

Interest income (e.g., from foreign bank deposits or bonds)

Dividend income from foreign companies

Capital gains (e.g., share or crypto transactions)

These types of income are fully within the scope of Hungarian taxation, even if they are earned or realized abroad.

Automatic exchange of information increases transparency

Another crucial aspect that many expats overlook is the automatic exchange of information (AEOI) between tax authorities. Under international agreements such as the Common Reporting Standard (CRS), financial institutions worldwide report account and investment data to local tax authorities, which is then shared with the tax authority in the individual’s country of residence.

As a result, the Hungarian Tax Authority (NAV) may receive detailed information about foreign bank accounts, securities holdings, and investment income. If such income is not reflected in the Hungarian tax return, this discrepancy can trigger further scrutiny.

What happens if inconsistencies are identified?

The Hungarian tax authority typically follows a structured approach when discrepancies arise. Understanding these phases is crucial for managing risk effectively.

1. Supportive procedure (recommended to take seriously)

The first step is often a supportive procedure, which is designed to encourage voluntary compliance. While this stage may appear less formal, it should not be underestimated.

During this phase:

The tax authority may contact the taxpayer to clarify discrepancies

There is an opportunity to submit or correct a tax return retroactively

In certain cases, penalties may be avoided, and even interest charges can be reduced or waived upon request

This is a critical window where proactive cooperation can significantly reduce future exposure.

2. Compliance review

If the supportive phase does not lead to a satisfactory outcome—for example, due to lack of cooperation—the authority may escalate the case to a compliance review (jogkövetési vizsgálat). At this stage:

The examination becomes more formal

The scope of the review may widen

The risk of financial consequences increases

3. Full tax audit

In more serious cases, the process may lead to a full tax audit, where:

The authority conducts a detailed and comprehensive review

Penalties and default surcharges may be imposed

The taxpayer’s broader tax position may also come under scrutiny

Why early action matters

The key message for expats is clear: the supportive procedure is the best point to act. Ignoring initial communication or delaying response can significantly increase both financial and legal risks.

Engaging a tax advisor early can help:

Assess whether your worldwide income has been correctly reported

Identify potential gaps or inconsistencies

Prepare appropriate corrective filings or explanations

Manage communication with the tax authority in a structured manner

Conclusion

The end of the tax filing season should not be viewed as the end of tax obligations. For expats in Hungary, it is an important moment to reassess compliance with Hungarian tax residency rules and worldwide income reporting requirements.

Given the increasing transparency driven by international information exchange, proactive review and timely action are essential. Addressing potential issues early—particularly during the supportive procedure—can help minimize risks and ensure a smooth relationship with the Hungarian tax authority.

Need support with your tax analysis or filing in Hungary? Now is the time to act—before the deadline becomes a missed opportunity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.