Luxembourg Court Confirms Arm’s Length Remuneration Tax Requirement For Undisclosed Intra-Group Counter-Guarantee

At its core, the case concerns a Luxembourg holding company (the “Company”) that had contractually agreed to bear the credit risk on loans managed by a related entity’s permanent establishment located in Luxembourg (the “Branch”), without disclosing this arrangement to the Luxembourg tax authorities (the “LTA”) and without receiving any compensation.

The Court found that this arrangement breached the arm’s length principle and that the Company should have been paid a guarantee fee. The decision offers important guidance on transfer pricing, international tax cooperation and the scope of advance tax rulings in Luxembourg.

Background

A Belgian resident company (“BelCo”) operated the Branch from 2007 onwards. The Branch was treated as a permanent establishment under the Belgium-Luxembourg tax treaty. The Branch essentially managed intra-group lending operations and benefited from a tax ruling (the “Ruling”) that permitted a notional interest deduction on over 99% of its interest receipts. In other words, this mechanism allowed the Branch to treat most of its interest income as if it were owed to BelCo for the use of BelCo’s capital, thereby drastically reducing the amount of income taxable in Luxembourg at the level of the Branch. This was based on the idea that BelCo retained the principal credit risk (i.e., the risk of borrowers defaulting) under a risk allocation agreement dated 7 March 2012. As a consequence, only a residual margin remained taxable in Luxembourg as remuneration for the Branch’s routine administrative functions.

However, on 8 March 2012, the day after the risk allocation agreement supporting the Ruling, a separate letter (the “Counter-Guarantee”) was executed, under which the Company committed to cover all credit risk on the Branch’s lending portfolio. This Counter-Guarantee was never submitted to the LTA alongside the Ruling application and only came to light years later through a spontaneous exchange of information initiated by the Belgian tax administration, which had itself concluded that BelCo lacked the substance and financial capacity to bear the relevant risks.

The Legal Issue

The case required the Court to address two central questions: (i) whether the Company, which had contractually assumed credit risk on an intra-group financing activity without receiving any compensation, could be treated as performing the significant economic functions of the entire financing activity and thus be taxed on the full notional interest income; and (ii) whether a prior tax ruling granted to the Branch precluded the LTA from separately assessing the Company’s own obligations under the arm’s length principle.

Reasoning of the Tribunal

Rejection of the global reallocation. The LTA sought to add to the Company’s taxable income the full amount of notional interest previously deducted at the Branch level, treating the Company as the true recipient of the financing income. This position was largely built on the Belgian tax investigation, which had concluded that BelCo performed no economically significant functions in relation to the lending activity. The Court held that a foreign tax authority’s conclusions constitute relevant facts but do not bind Luxembourg, and that the LTA must independently assess their implications under domestic law, taking into account its own prior decisions, including the Ruling it had itself validated. Crucially, the LTA had not conducted its own analysis of whether the same conclusions should apply under Luxembourg law, nor had it demonstrated that the Counter-Guarantee entailed a wholesale transfer of functions, decision-making powers, assets and risks beyond credit risk. The Court therefore refused the global income reallocation.

Partial adjustment upheld. The Court acknowledged that the LTA had sufficiently demonstrated that the Company had, via the Counter-Guarantee, taken on a very substantial portion of the credit risk associated with the intra-group lending, and that it possessed the financial capacity to absorb that risk. Since the Company received no compensation for this commitment, the arm’s length standard had not been complied with (i.e., an independent party in the Company’s position would have been compensated a fee for assuming such risk). The Company’s defence that the Counter-Guarantee was a mere “shareholder cost” was directly contradicted by its own transfer pricing study, which acknowledged that an independent party would expect to receive a fee for comparable risk coverage. Having confirmed the adjustment in principle, the Court declined to quantify the fee itself and referred the matter back to the LTA.

Prescription and new facts. On the procedural front, the Company argued that the LTA was time-barred from reassessing tax years older than five years (i.e., the tax years from 2012 to 2016). Under Luxembourg law, the standard reassessment window is five years, but this is extended to ten years where the taxpayer’s original tax return is considered to be incomplete or inaccurate. The Court confirmed that the information spontaneously transmitted by the Belgian tax authorities in December 2019, including the Counter-Guarantee letter, constituted new facts (neue Tatsachen) within the meaning of § 222(1) of the General Tax Law of 22 May 1931, as amended (Abgabenordnung). The Company’s failure to disclose the Counter-Guarantee at any prior stage meant the LTA could not reasonably have been aware of it. This triggered the extended ten-year reassessment period.

Tax ruling scope. The Court held that the Ruling related exclusively to the Branch and its tax treatment. The Company could not invoke legitimate expectations based on a ruling to which it was not a party, and which made no reference to the Counter-Guarantee. Consequently, the guarantee fee adjustment did not contravene the Ruling.

Conclusion and Key Takeaways

The judgment is significant for several reasons.

First, it demonstrates the procedural consequences of non-disclosure: the Company’s failure to submit the Counter-Guarantee alongside the Ruling application was instrumental in triggering the extended ten-year reassessment period, significantly expanding the LTA’s ability to revisit prior years. Taxpayers should ensure that all relevant intra-group arrangements are disclosed when seeking rulings, as omissions can have far-reaching procedural implications.

Second, the ruling reinforces a crucial principle of international tax cooperation: conclusions reached by a foreign tax administration are factual inputs, not legal determinations binding on Luxembourg. The LTA remains responsible for carrying out its own analysis. This establishes a meaningful precedent against “imported” transfer pricing adjustments, confirming that foreign tax findings cannot be transposed mechanically without an independent assessment under Luxembourg law.

Third, the case confirms that unremunerated risk-bearing triggers adjustment under the arm’s length principle. Where an entity contractually assumes intra-group credit risk, the absence of any remuneration constitutes a departure from arm’s length conditions. The Company’s own transfer pricing report proved decisive against it, underscoring the importance of internal consistency in documentation.

In this regard, intra-group guarantees are very common, in both corporate group and investment fund structures, and while in certain cases it can be possible to conclude that no transfer pricing adjustment is required even in the absence of a guarantee fee, based on OECD and national guidance, this case shows that each case needs to be assessed on its own facts and circumstances.

Finally, the Court demonstrated its willingness to scrutinise overbroad adjustments by distinguishing between a guarantee function and a wholesale transfer of all financing-related functions. The Company succeeded in reducing the scope of the adjustment from a full reallocation of notional interest income down to a guarantee fee. This signals that Luxembourg courts will demand rigorous, independent analysis from the tax administration rather than accepting sweeping reallocations based on incomplete reasoning.