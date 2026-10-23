ARTICLE
23 October 2026

Strengthened Tax Incentives For R&D

S
Schjodt

Contributor

Schjodt logo
Explore Firm Details
The Swedish government has proposed significant reforms to tax incentives for research and development, including expanded relief from employer social security contributions and a new enhanced cost deduction...
Sweden Tax
Victor Elovsson and Ebba Perman Borg

During the summer of 2026, the Swedish government presented two referrals to the Swedish Council on Legislation aimed at strengthening tax incentives for research and development (“R&D”), both based on the inquiry report SOU 2026:1. The first referral (11 June 2026) reworks the existing relief from employer social security contributions for R&D personnel. The second (17 August 2026) introduces an entirely new incentive in corporate income taxation.

Under the current rules, employers of persons working with qualifying R&D receive a relief from employer social security contributions of 20% of the salary basis, capped at SEK 3 million per group and calendar month. The employee must work with R&D at least half of their working time and at least 15 hours per month, and the statutory definitions of research and development have proved both narrow and litigation-prone.

The first referral broadens and simplifies the definitions of research and development and abolishes the 15-hour monthly minimum, while retaining the requirement that at least half of working time is spent on R&D. The Tax Agency is to request an opinion from another authority where needed to assess whether work constitutes R&D. The same referral also proposes more generous expert tax relief: the tax-free portion of a qualifying expert’s salary is increased from 25% to 30%, the relief is extended to Swedish citizens, the requirement that comparable competence is difficult to find in Sweden is removed, and the seven-year application period may be split over several periods of stay.

The second referral proposes a voluntary enhanced cost deduction in corporate income taxation corresponding to 200% of qualifying salary costs for R&D staff, provided the work is performed within the EEA. Together with the ordinary deduction, qualifying salary costs may be deducted at 300% in total — a tax benefit corresponding to 41.2% of those costs. No cap is proposed.

Both referrals are set to come into effect on 1 January 2027, subject to the final outcome of the Swedish general election, the new government and the available fiscal space.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Victor Elovsson
Victor Elovsson
Photo of Ebba Perman Borg
Ebba Perman Borg
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More