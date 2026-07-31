Luxembourg Administrative Court Confirms Arm’s-Length Nature Of Debt Restructuring

In its decision of 22 July 2026 (case 53194C), the Luxembourg Administrative Court, the Luxembourg court of appeal in tax matters, rendered an important transfer pricing judgment concerning the application of the arm's-length principle to the restructuring of intra-group debt and the deductibility of interest expenses.

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In its decision of 22 July 2026 (case 53194C), the Luxembourg Administrative Court, the Luxembourg court of appeal in tax matters, rendered an important transfer pricing judgment concerning the application of the arm's-length principle to the restructuring of intra-group debt and the deductibility of interest expenses. The Court ruled in favour of the taxpayer, represented by Loyens & Loeff, and overturned the first-instance judgment. The judgment provides useful guidance on the transfer pricing treatment of distressed debt restructurings and the determination of interest deductions. It also confirms the relevance of minority shareholders in joint ventures as an indicator of arm’s length behaviour.

Key insights

Transfer pricing assessments must reflect the economic reality at the time of a restructuring, particularly when financial distress significantly changes the parties’ circumstances

An arm’s-length outcome may include interest reductions or debt concessions where an independent lender would reasonably accept them to preserve value and avoid a worse insolvency scenario

Debt restructurings should be evaluated holistically, with courts recognising the relevance of third-party involvement, reciprocal concessions and the overall commercial rationale of the transaction

Factual background

The taxpayer had granted a loan with a 12% interest rate to a French company, in which it held a 65% stake. It financed this position through bond issuances subscribed by its Luxembourg parent company. Following a deterioration of the French borrower’s financial position, a broader restructuring process was entered into between the borrower, the lender, and the unrelated joint venture partner, as well as other stakeholders. The restructuring, agreed upon in 2017, ultimately included:

a partial waiver of interest accrued in 2017;

the conversion of a portion of debt into equity in 2018;

a reduction of the interest rate on the remaining debt to 6%;

a reorganisation resulting in a reduction of taxpayers 65% stake to a 20% stake, but in a larger company;

additional guarantees; and

various concessions by the joint venture partner and from third-party participants.

Following a tax audit, the Luxembourg tax authorities challenged two aspects of the taxpayer's 2017 tax position.

First, they considered that the taxpayer failed to recognise arm's-length interest income on the loan and treated the waived interest as a hidden contribution to the subsidiary.

Secondly, they denied the deduction of part of the interest expense incurred on the bonds issued to the parent company. In the tax authorities' view, the interest should have been computed on a reduced market value of the debt rather than on its nominal amount.

Issue 1: Arm's-length treatment of the interest waiver

The Court examined whether the taxpayer's decision to waive part of the interest due from its financially distressed subsidiary was consistent with the arm's-length principle under Articles 56 and 56bis LIR.

The tax authorities relied primarily on a transfer pricing study supporting the original loan interest rate and margin and argued that the taxpayer should have recognized the full contractual amount of interest.

The Court rejected that analysis. Referring extensively to the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines, the Court emphasised that arm's-length pricing must be assessed in light of the circumstances existing at the time of the relevant transaction. In the context of a debt restructuring, this requires consideration of the alternatives available to the parties and the economic conditions prevailing when the restructuring is undertaken.

The Court found that the borrower faced genuine and serious financial difficulties and that a restructuring had become necessary. In light of these difficulties, maintaining the historic financing terms was no longer an appropriate benchmark for assessing arm's-length behaviour.

Importantly, the Court accepted that an independent lender may rationally agree to reduce or waive part of its claim where doing so increases the likelihood of preserving value and achieving a better outcome than would result from a default or insolvency scenario. It also attached significance to the fact that the restructuring formed part of a broader arrangement involving unrelated third parties, notably including the joint venture partner, that made concessions and provided additional support, reinforcing the commercial rationale of the restructuring and supporting the conclusion that it was consistent with market behaviour.

The Court therefore held that the partial interest waiver did not violate the arm's-length principle and rejected the waiver’s characterisation as a hidden contribution.

Issue 2: Interest deductions and valuation of debt

The Court also considered whether interest expenses should be determined on the nominal amount of the outstanding debt or on a lower market value attributed to the debt by the tax authorities.

The Court again rejected the tax authorities' position, confirming that debts must generally be valued at the amount received and to be repaid, relying on Article 23 LIR and established valuation principles applicable to liabilities. Per the Court, a reduction below the nominal amount is only justified in exceptional circumstances, such as an actual debt waiver or where repayment has become virtually certain to not occur.

The Court further held that accounting or market-value considerations in any case do not alter the legal amount of the debt owed by the debtor. Interest accrues on the contractual principal amount and not on any depreciated market value of the liability.

The disputed interest expense therefore remained fully deductible.

Key takeaways

The judgment is noteworthy for several reasons.

First, it confirms that transfer pricing analyses cannot be applied mechanically in circumstances that differ materially from those under which the original pricing was established. Distressed debt situations and restructurings require an assessment based on current economic realities and the realistic alternatives available to the parties.

Secondly, the Court expressly recognised that the arm's-length principle does not prevent a lender from accepting an immediate economic concession if this represents the most commercially rational option available and preserves greater value than alternative outcomes.

Thirdly, the judgment highlights the importance of analysing debt restructurings as a whole rather than isolating individual elements from a broader negotiated arrangement. The involvement of unrelated parties, including joint venture partners, and evidence of reciprocal concessions may be particularly relevant when assessing arm's-length behaviour.

The decision represents a significant addition to Luxembourg transfer pricing jurisprudence and should be of particular interest to taxpayers involved in intra-group financing and restructuring transactions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.