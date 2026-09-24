Cyprus Non-Dom Status And Tax Residency FAQ

People moving to Cyprus often want to know how the country will tax their dividends, interest and other income. The answer starts with two separate questions: are they tax resident in Cyprus, and where are they domiciled? A residence permit, a property purchase or a Cyprus company does not answer either question by itself.

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People moving to Cyprus often want to know how the country will tax their dividends, interest and other income. The answer starts with two separate questions: are they tax resident in Cyprus, and where are they domiciled? A residence permit, a property purchase or a Cyprus company does not answer either question by itself.

The questions below deal with the points that arise most often in practice and include the changes taking effect from 1 January 2026.

What is Cyprus non-dom status?

“Non-dom” is shorthand for being non-domiciled in Cyprus for Special Defence Contribution (SDC) purposes. SDC is a separate charge from income tax.

For a Cyprus tax resident who is not domiciled in Cyprus, dividends and interest are generally outside the personal SDC charge. That is why the status is particularly relevant to business owners, investors and people receiving investment income.

It is a tax status attached to the individual. It does not provide a residence permit or work permission, and it does not make every form of income tax-free.

Who can qualify?

Two matters need to be examined: the person’s domicile and the number of years for which they have been Cyprus tax resident. Domicile of origin is a legal concept under the Wills and Succession Law; a passport or birthplace does not determine it.

A person whose domicile of origin is outside Cyprus will usually be treated as non-domiciled for SDC purposes, unless they acquire a Cyprus domicile of choice or become deemed domiciled under the 17-out-of-20-year rule. Earlier periods of Cyprus tax residence must be included in the review. Filing an application does not erase that history.

Can a Cypriot citizen be non-domiciled?

Yes. Citizenship and domicile are different concepts. A Cypriot passport does not, by itself, prevent non-dom treatment.

Where a person has a Cyprus domicile of origin, the statutory exceptions need careful review. The legislation refers to long periods of non-residence and to particular historical rules. The result depends on the person’s domicile history and dates; neither a passport nor 20 years abroad automatically decides it.

The 17-out-of-20-year rule also has to be checked before a returning Cypriot relies on non-dom treatment.

How do I become Cyprus tax resident?

Cyprus tax residence is determined under either the 183-day rule or the 60-day rule. Under the 183-day rule, more than 183 days must be spent in Cyprus during the calendar year; 183 days exactly is insufficient.

The 60-day route is available only if all of the following apply in the same tax year:

You spend at least 60 days in Cyprus.

You do not spend more than 183 days in any other single country.

You carry on a business in Cyprus, are employed in Cyprus or hold an office in a Cyprus tax-resident company or other qualifying entity.

You maintain a permanent home in Cyprus which you own or rent.

If the business, employment or office ends during that year, the 60-day route is not available. This is often missed when someone resigns or closes a business before 31 December.

Did the 60-day rule change in 2026?

Yes. From 1 January 2026, the 60-day test no longer requires the person to be non-resident for tax purposes in every other country. The remaining conditions still apply.

That change does not stop another country from treating the person as resident under its own law. Dual residence is therefore possible. Where a tax treaty applies, its tie-breaker provisions must be considered alongside the person’s home and personal and economic connections.

A Cyprus certificate of tax residence is evidence of Cyprus residence; it does not bind another country’s tax authority.

How are days in Cyprus counted?

Cyprus counts the day of arrival as a day in Cyprus, but not the day of departure. If someone arrives and leaves on the same day, that is one Cyprus day. If they leave Cyprus and return on the same day, it is one day outside Cyprus.

When the difference between 59 and 60 days matters, keep a clear travel record and retain tickets, boarding passes and other movement evidence.

Must I buy a property or establish a company?

No. For the 60-day test, the permanent home may be owned or rented. Buying property does not satisfy the other conditions.

Nor is a Cyprus company required in every case. Someone may qualify under the 183-day rule without one, and the 60-day route can be based on employment or a qualifying office. Investment residence and tax residence are separate matters.

Are dividends and interest completely tax-free?

Not in every case. For a qualifying non-dom, dividends and interest are outside the personal SDC charge. Dividends are also exempt from Cyprus income tax. Passive interest received by an individual is generally exempt from income tax, but interest arising from a business or closely connected with one may be taxable.

The treatment can apply to income from Cyprus or abroad. GeSY contributions may still be due, and the source country may impose withholding tax. The substance of the payment matters: labelling remuneration as a dividend does not change its tax character.

The company paying the dividend may have its own corporate tax obligations. The shareholder’s non-dom status does not alter those obligations.

Do non-doms pay GeSY contributions?

Yes. Non-dom status does not remove GeSY contributions.

For Cyprus tax residents, dividends and interest are generally subject to GeSY at 2.65%, subject to the statutory rules. The contribution base is capped at €180,000 per person across the relevant categories; it is not a separate €180,000 allowance for each account or payer.

For example, if the relevant contribution base is still available, €100,000 of dividends would give rise to a €2,650 contribution. Salary and other income may already have used part of the annual cap.

What about salary, business profits and rent?

Salary and self-employment profits remain subject to the ordinary income tax rules. Certain employment income exemptions may apply, but they have their own conditions.

Rental income remains subject to income tax and may attract GeSY. SDC on rental income was abolished from 1 January 2026, and that change applies generally rather than only to non-doms.

Non-dom status is not a general capital gains exemption. The tax treatment of a sale of property, shares or another investment must be considered separately.

Does the exemption last for 17 years?

The deemed-domicile test looks back over the preceding 20 years. A person who has been Cyprus tax resident for at least 17 of those years is treated as domiciled in Cyprus for SDC purposes, regardless of domicile of origin.

Someone moving to Cyprus with no earlier Cyprus tax residence will usually not meet the 17-year test until they have accumulated 17 years of Cyprus tax residence within the relevant 20-year period. Earlier years in Cyprus can bring the rule forward.

The calculation should be made before long-term dividend or investment arrangements are put in place.

What happens after deemed domicile arises?

The 2026 legislation introduced an optional fixed SDC arrangement for a person whose domicile of origin is outside Cyprus and who becomes deemed domiciled under the 17-year rule.

With the Tax Commissioner’s approval, the person may elect to pay €50,000 for each of five consecutive tax years. The €250,000 is paid upfront. The application must be made by 30 June of the first year, and payment is due by the end of the month following approval.

The election is binding and the payment is non-refundable. It may be used for up to two five-year periods. It is a paid SDC arrangement, not an extension of the normal exemption; other taxes and contributions remain separate, and foreign tax cannot be credited against the fixed charge.

Can I leave Cyprus briefly and restart the period?

No. A short absence does not reset the 17-out-of-20 calculation. Earlier years of Cyprus residence remain relevant.

Once deemed domicile has arisen, it is generally retained until the person has been non-resident in Cyprus for 20 years. Leaving for a few years and then returning does not normally undo it.

Deemed domicile by itself does not create a personal SDC charge in a year when the person is not Cyprus tax resident.

How is non-dom treatment documented?

The process begins with tax registration and a review of residence and domicile. The non-dom exemption is claimed through the Tax Department’s declaration process, with supporting documents where required.

What is required depends on the case. The Tax Department may ask for identification, residence history, information relevant to domicile and, for someone relying on the 60-day rule, evidence of the Cyprus home, travel and business, employment or office.

A tax residence certificate and a non-dom declaration serve different purposes. Banks and payers may ask for evidence before applying the relevant treatment.

Can I bring foreign income into Cyprus?

Yes. Qualifying dividends and interest do not have to stay in an overseas account. Bringing them to Cyprus does not, by itself, remove the exemption.

Conversely, leaving money abroad does not turn taxable income into exempt income. Cyprus tax residents are generally taxed on worldwide income, subject to exemptions and treaty relief.

Banks may ask about the source of transferred funds. Keep dividend resolutions, investment statements and similar records even where no Cyprus income tax or SDC is payable.

What should I arrange before moving?

Dividend dates, employment changes and the end of tax residence in the country being left can affect the result. That country’s rules should be reviewed at the same time, especially where family, a home or a business remains there.

The person must also have the immigration permission needed to live in Cyprus and carry out the intended activities. Non-dom treatment does not provide it. The tax position of one spouse does not automatically determine the other’s.

Residence should be checked each year, and returns, reports and payments should be dealt with on time. Exempt income may still need to be disclosed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.