Tax Payments Through The Cyprus Tax Portal (Tax For All)

A practical guide to creating self-assessments, viewing tax amounts due and completing online tax payments in Cyprus.

Tax payments in Cyprus are now commonly completed online through the Cyprus Tax Portal. The process lets taxpayers access their tax account, enter self-assessments, view statements of amounts due, and complete payments by debit or credit card or through supported internet banking services.

This guide explains the main steps for making tax payments through the Tax Portal. It is intended to help individuals, companies and self-employed persons understand how the online process works before completing a payment.

Below, you can find the full guide available to download for step-by-step instructions on making tax payments through the Cyprus Tax Portal.

Using the Cyprus Tax Portal

The Cyprus Tax Portal allows taxpayers to manage several tax payment tasks online. Depending on the type of payment, users can:

log in through TAXISnet ;

; enter and submit a self-assessment;

review outstanding tax amounts;

select the relevant tax category;

view payment details;

pay by debit or credit card;

pay through internet banking using the payment reference code; and

check completed transactions through the payment statement.

Before submitting an assessment or making a payment, confirm that the tax year, tax category, amount due, and payment reference are correct.

Payment methods

The Tax Portal allows users to proceed with payment through:

debit or credit card; or

internet banking, using the payment reference code.

Card payments usually appear in the Tax Portal as soon as they are made. Online banking payments may take approximately three working days to appear.

For internet banking payments, some banks may not accept the dashes shown in the payment reference number. In that case, users may need to enter only the 13-digit number.

Important points before paying

Before making a tax payment, users should carefully check:

the tax category selected;

the tax year;

the assessment reference;

the payment reference code;

the amount due;

any interest or charges;

whether the payment relates to income tax, defence tax, GHS or another tax category.

For instalment payments, use the same payment reference number for all periodic payments for that tax until you pay the amount due in full.

After payment, users should verify the transaction through the “Statement of Payments” section of the Tax Portal.

How Michael Chambers & Co. LLC can assist

Our accounting department assists individuals, companies and international clients with accounting, tax compliance and related administrative support in Cyprus.

Our team can assist with: