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2 October 2026

Dutch Tax Plan 2027 - Tax Alert

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The Dutch minority coalition government submitted its 2027 Tax Plan package to the House of Representatives on Budget Day, September 15, 2026. This comprehensive tax alert outlines the most significant proposed measures, many of which were previously flagged in the Coalition Agreement and Strategic Agenda, though adjustments are expected as the legislative process unfolds due to the coalition's lack of parliamentary majority.
Netherlands Tax
Cees-Frans Greeven,Hans Drijer, and Linda van de Reep
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On Budget Day, 15 September 2026, the Dutch minority coalition government submitted several legislative proposals that together form the 2027 Tax Plan package to the Dutch House of Representatives.

In this Tax Alert we set out the most significant proposed measures. Several of these measures were already flagged in the Coalition Agreement and in the Strategic Agenda published earlier this year. Because the coalition lacks a majority in parliament, it should be expected that the Tax Plan package will still be adjusted as the legislative process unfolds.

You can download our Tax Alert using the button below:

Download Tax Alert | Dutch Tax Plan 2027

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Cees-Frans Greeven
Cees-Frans Greeven
Photo of Hans Drijer
Hans Drijer
Photo of Linda van de Reep
Linda van de Reep
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