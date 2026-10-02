Dutch Tax Plan 2027 - Tax Alert

On Budget Day, 15 September 2026, the Dutch minority coalition government submitted several legislative proposals that together form the 2027 Tax Plan package to the Dutch House of Representatives.

In this Tax Alert we set out the most significant proposed measures. Several of these measures were already flagged in the Coalition Agreement and in the Strategic Agenda published earlier this year. Because the coalition lacks a majority in parliament, it should be expected that the Tax Plan package will still be adjusted as the legislative process unfolds.

You can download our Tax Alert using the button below:

Download Tax Alert | Dutch Tax Plan 2027