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30 September 2026

Budget Day 2026: The Consequences For The Dutch Family-owned Businesses

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The Dutch Ministry of Finance has submitted the 2027 Budget to parliament, introducing various tax proposals that will impact family-owned businesses and their shareholders.
Netherlands Tax
Gerard Blokland,Pam de Boer,Frank Kroes
+8 Authors

Today 15 September 2026 (Budget Day 2026), the Dutch Ministry of Finance submitted the 2027 Dutch Budget to parliament. This budget contains various tax proposals relevant to family-owned businesses and their shareholders. We would also like to inform you about a number of other tax developments.

The various parts of the 2027 Dutch Budget can still change during the parliamentary debate. Given the outgoing status of the cabinet, more changes may be made later during the parliamentary proceedings this year.

Read the full article in Dutch

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Gerard Blokland
Gerard Blokland
Photo of Pam de Boer
Pam de Boer
Photo of Jildis Deumens
Jildis Deumens
Photo of Frank Kroes
Frank Kroes
Photo of Arianne de Leeuw
Arianne de Leeuw
Photo of Maud van der Linden
Maud van der Linden
Photo of Jessica Litjens
Jessica Litjens
Photo of Tim van Straaten
Tim van Straaten
Photo of Rick van der Velden
Rick van der Velden
Photo of Pleuni Visser
Pleuni Visser
Photo of Laurens Winkenius
Laurens Winkenius
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