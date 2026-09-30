Budget Day 2026: The Consequences For The Dutch Family-owned Businesses

The Dutch Ministry of Finance has submitted the 2027 Budget to parliament, introducing various tax proposals that will impact family-owned businesses and their shareholders.

Today 15 September 2026 (Budget Day 2026), the Dutch Ministry of Finance submitted the 2027 Dutch Budget to parliament. This budget contains various tax proposals relevant to family-owned businesses and their shareholders. We would also like to inform you about a number of other tax developments.

The various parts of the 2027 Dutch Budget can still change during the parliamentary debate. Given the outgoing status of the cabinet, more changes may be made later during the parliamentary proceedings this year.

Read the full article in Dutch.

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