0%, 5% Or 17%: Cyprus Now Decides Your Dividend Tax By Where The Shareholder Sits

For the best part of two decades, the answer to “what does Cyprus withhold when my company pays a dividend abroad?” was a single word: nothing. Since 1 January 2026 there are three possible answers, and the one that applies to you depends entirely on where the receiving company sits. Two shareholders can hold identical stakes in the same Cyprus company, receive the same dividend on the same day, and be treated completely differently at the border.

This is not a proposal or a consultation paper. It is law, it is in force, and most groups have not yet checked their own ownership chain against it.

What changed, and when

On 10 April 2025 the House of Representatives passed legislation introducing a framework of defensive tax measures against payments made to associated companies in low-tax jurisdictions, alongside a revised version of the existing rules for jurisdictions on the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes – the so-called blacklist.

The revised blacklist provisions took effect on publication in April 2025. The low-tax jurisdiction measures took effect on 1 January 2026, under the Special Defence Contribution Law as amended. The timing matters: a structure that was perfectly efficient throughout 2025 may have started leaking tax on the first working day of 2026 without anybody signing anything.

Three outcomes for the same payment

The table below sets out what a Cyprus company now withholds on outbound payments to an associated company, depending on where that company is established.

Where the receiving company sits Dividends Interest Royalties (rights not used in Cyprus) An ordinary jurisdiction No withholding No withholding No withholding A low-tax jurisdiction 5% withholding tax No withholding, but the deduction is denied No withholding, but the deduction is denied An EU blacklisted jurisdiction 17% withholding tax 17% withholding tax 10% withholding tax

Sources: PwC Worldwide Tax Summaries, Cyprus – Corporate – Withholding taxes (last reviewed 4 August 2026); EY Global Tax Alert, “Cyprus introduces defensive tax measures targeting low-tax and ‘blacklisted’ jurisdictions”. Quoted companies are excepted, subject to conditions.

The 7.5% line moved this year, and almost nobody noticed

A low-tax jurisdiction is defined by reference to Cyprus itself: it is a jurisdiction whose corporate tax rate is lower than 50% of the Cyprus corporate tax rate. That definition does not name a single country. It moves whenever Cyprus moves.

Cyprus raised its corporate tax rate from 12.5% to 15% as part of the 2026 reform. The consequence, which attracted almost no attention at the time, is that the low-tax threshold rose with it – from 6.25% to 7.5%. Jurisdictions sitting in that narrow band were pulled into scope by a change that was never presented as an anti-avoidance measure at all.

At the extremes the position is clear. The British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands and Bermuda levy no corporate income tax, so a holding company in any of them sits comfortably below the line. The United Arab Emirates, by contrast, applies a 9% federal corporate tax rate, which sits above it. Between those poles, and wherever a preferential or ring-fenced regime is involved, the analysis is genuinely technical and should not be run off a headline rate alone.

For interest and royalties, the cost is hidden in the deduction

Interest and royalties paid to an associated company in a low-tax jurisdiction attract no withholding tax. That fact reassures a lot of people, who then stop reading. The charge arrives instead as a denial of the deduction, which is a quieter but frequently larger number.

The arithmetic is straightforward. A Cyprus company paying €500,000 of interest a year to a zero-tax group financing vehicle loses the deduction entirely; at a 15% corporate tax rate, that is €75,000 of additional Cyprus tax each year, on a payment that leaves the country without a cent of withholding. Intra-group financing and intellectual property licensing arrangements are where this bites hardest.

Who counts as an associated company

The measures apply where the recipient is an associated company, meaning a direct or indirect association exceeding 50%, held alone or together with associated persons. They also reach payments made to permanent establishments situated in a blacklisted or low-tax jurisdiction, even where the head office itself is elsewhere. Certain exceptions apply.

A general anti-abuse rule sits behind all of it, aimed squarely at interposing an entity in a respectable jurisdiction for no reason other than to break the chain. Where an arrangement lacks commercial substance, the defensive measure applies regardless of the interposed company, unless the taxpayer can demonstrate valid commercial reasoning. Documenting the substance behind an existing holding structure is no longer a housekeeping task; it is the defence.

The blacklist is a moving target

On 17 February 2026 the Council updated the EU list. Fiji, Samoa and Trinidad and Tobago were removed; Viet Nam and the Turks and Caicos Islands were added. Annex I now comprises ten jurisdictions: American Samoa, Anguilla, Guam, Palau, Panama, the Russian Federation, Turks and Caicos, the US Virgin Islands, Vanuatu and Viet Nam. The list is reviewed twice a year, and the next revision is due in October 2026.

Cyprus does not simply read that list on the day of payment. A jurisdiction is treated as blacklisted where it appears on Annex I both at the time of the relevant transaction and in the previous calendar year. That two-limb test creates a lag in both directions, and it is precisely the sort of timing point worth confirming before a payment is authorised rather than afterwards.

What this means in practice

Cyprus remains an efficient place from which to hold and finance international operations. What has changed is that the efficiency is now conditional on the other end of the chain – and the chain is often something designed years ago by somebody else and never revisited since.

Three questions are worth answering before the next distribution. First, does any company in the ownership chain above your Cyprus entity sit in a jurisdiction taxed below 7.5%, or on Annex I? Second, do any intra-group loans or licences run to such a company, and has anyone quantified the lost deduction? Third, if the answer to either is yes, is there a commercial rationale on file that would survive the anti-abuse rule?

Cyprus has also stated that it will approach treaty partners classified as blacklisted or low-tax where the relevant treaty does not permit it to impose these charges, with a view to renegotiation. Structures relying on treaty protection today should not assume that protection is permanent.