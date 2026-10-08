From 5 October, Your IBAN With The Cyprus Tax Department Changes Only Through Tax For All

On 22 September 2026 the Cyprus Tax Department announced a change that looks administrative and is anything but, if you are waiting on a refund. From 5 October 2026, requests to register or amend the bank account number (IBAN) held on your tax file will be submitted exclusively through the Tax For All (TFA) taxpayer portal.

What the announcement actually says

Access to TFA is through CY Login credentials. The request is made by submitting, electronically, the completed Form T.F. 2008 together with the IBAN certificate issued by the banking institution.

The Department also points to its guide on submitting requests to register or amend an IBAN through Tax For All, which is published on the Tax Department website under Informative Material.

The three points that matter in practice

E-mail stops working on 5 October. The announcement is explicit: from that date, requests to register or amend an IBAN that are not submitted after logging in through CY Login - for example, requests sent by e-mail - will not be accepted and will be rejected.

The announcement is explicit: from that date, requests to register or amend an IBAN that are not submitted after logging in through CY Login - for example, requests sent by e-mail - will not be accepted and will be rejected. The IBAN must be in the right name. The bank account number declared must belong to the name of the beneficiary to whom the payment can be made.

The bank account number declared must belong to the name of the beneficiary to whom the payment can be made. The exception is narrow. For entities for which obtaining a CY Login is objectively impossible, because the entity cannot be identified, the request is submitted through TFA without logging in via CY Login, accompanied by a duly completed and signed Form T.F. 2008-S and the IBAN certificate issued by the bank. The Department states plainly that this exception does not cover entities that simply have not yet obtained a CY Login.

What we suggest doing before 5 October

If your company or you personally are expecting a VAT or income tax refund, the sensible step this week is to check what is actually on file: whether an IBAN is registered at all, whether it is still the account you use, and whether it is in the name of the entity entitled to the payment. A refund routed to a related company account is exactly the kind of detail that stops a payment.

Entities without a CY Login should start that process now rather than in October. Not having got around to it is not, on the Department's own wording, a reason to use the exception route.

The underlying announcement, in Greek, is published by the Tax Department here: Tax Department announcement, 22 September 2026.