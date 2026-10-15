New Irish Investment Account: Key Details Announced

On 6 October 2026, the Minister for Finance announced the introduction of a new Irish Investment Account that will be available from 1 July 2027.

Key takeaways

Irish resident individuals will be able to invest up to €12,000 annually through the new Irish Investment Account from 1 July 2027

Investments of up to €50,000 can be held tax-free, with a 1% annual tax applying only on amounts above that threshold

Existing retail investment tax rules, including the deemed disposal regime, CGT and DWT, will not apply to investments held in the account

Background

The new initiative follows the European Commission’s 2025 recommendation on Savings and Investment Accounts. It is being introduced to encourage retail investment by reducing administrative barriers and creating a more straightforward and tax-efficient framework for investing.

Tax benefits of the new Irish Investment Account

Irish resident individuals can invest up to €12,000 annually in the new Irish Investment Account, with no minimum contribution required

A tax-free threshold for investments of up to €50,000 will apply

Investment amounts above this tax-free threshold will be subject to a flat rate tax of 1% on the value of the account exceeding the tax-free threshold of €50,000. The tax liability, if any, will be calculated by reference to the average daily account value over the year.

Existing regimes in place for the taxation of retail investment will not apply; no deemed disposal rules, investment undertaking tax, capital gains tax or dividend withholding tax will apply

Eligible providers

Eligible providers will be MiFID-authorised service providers, regulated fund managers, banks, insurance companies and others

Providers will be responsible for the tax calculation and reporting, reducing the administrative burden for account holders

Eligible account holders

Eligibility will initially be limited to one account per individual, with multiple accounts to be considered in future years

Account holders must be Irish-resident individuals aged 18 or over with a PPSN

Investment types

On introduction, the eligible products allowed to be held in the Investment Account will include shares, bonds, investment funds and insurance-based investment products.

Finance (No. 2) Bill 2026

The full details of the new Investment Account will be set out in Finance (No. 2) Bill 2026 due to be published in the coming weeks.