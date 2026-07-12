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12 July 2026

Behind The Scenes Of Ireland’s EU Presidency: Insights From Rory Montgomery (Podcast)

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Established in 1825 in Dublin, Ireland and with offices in Cork, London, New York, Palo Alto and San Francisco, more than 700 people work across Matheson’s six offices, including 96 partners and tax principals and over 470 legal and tax professionals. Matheson services the legal needs of internationally focused companies and financial institutions doing business in and from Ireland. Our clients include over half of the world’s 50 largest banks, 6 of the world’s 10 largest asset managers, 7 of the top 10 global technology brands and we have advised the majority of the Fortune 100.
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Ireland's EU Presidency brings unique insights into European legislative processes, while recent tribunal decisions and regulatory changes reshape the landscape for tax enquiries, transfer pricing adjustments, and foreign investment screening. These developments signal important shifts in how tax authorities exercise their powers and how cross-border transactions are scrutinized across EU member states.
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With Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union now underway, this EU Presidency podcast episode offers a rare insider perspective on what happens behind the scenes.

Claire Scannell, Director, Managing Partner’s Office at Matheson, speaks with former Irish Permanent Representative to the EU, Rory Montgomery, about his experience leading Ireland’s 2013 Presidency, from chairing complex negotiations and building consensus to steering major legislative dossiers through the EU system.

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