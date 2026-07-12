Behind The Scenes Of Ireland’s EU Presidency: Insights From Rory Montgomery (Podcast)

With Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union now underway, this EU Presidency podcast episode offers a rare insider perspective on what happens behind the scenes.

Claire Scannell, Director, Managing Partner’s Office at Matheson, speaks with former Irish Permanent Representative to the EU, Rory Montgomery, about his experience leading Ireland’s 2013 Presidency, from chairing complex negotiations and building consensus to steering major legislative dossiers through the EU system.