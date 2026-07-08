Ireland’s Presidency Of The Council Of The European Union

Ireland assumes the Presidency of the Council of the European Union with an ambitious agenda centered on competitiveness, values, and security.

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The Presidency of the Council of the European Union rotates among the Member States of the EU every six months. Ireland’s Presidency will run from 1 July to 31 December 2026.

Programme of the Irish Presidency

The Irish Presidency of the Council of the European Union will focus on the following core themes:

Competitiveness : Fostering prosperity and wellbeing

: Fostering prosperity and wellbeing Values : Upholding the indispensable foundation of our Union

: Upholding the indispensable foundation of our Union Security: Protecting our citizens

During the Presidency, Ireland will chair negotiations, facilitate agreement between Member States and drive progress on key legislative and policy initiatives across the European Union. This page brings together insights and analysis from across Arthur Cox on the developments, proposals and policy priorities expected to shape the Presidency agenda.

Our insights

Digital Infrastructure

EU Tech Sovereignty Package

The EU’s Tech Sovereignty Package aims to boost Europe’s digital and technological capabilities through new measures on data centres, AI, cloud services and semiconductors. This briefing explores the proposals and their implications for infrastructure developers, the energy sector and other businesses.

EU Tech Sovereignty Package

Energy

EU Grids Package

The EU’s proposed Grids Package seeks to accelerate the rollout of energy infrastructure through faster permitting, improved grid planning and stronger cross-border cooperation. This briefing explores the legislative proposals and their potential impact for Ireland and the wider energy sector.

EU Grids Package: Legislative proposals before Council and Parliament

Financial Services

Financial services priorities

Competitiveness is a central theme of Ireland’s EU Council Presidency, with a significant programme of financial services reforms expected to progress over the coming months. This briefing highlights the key priorities and legislative initiatives to watch.

Irish Presidency of the Council of the European Union: Financial services priorities

Life Sciences

Europe’s biotech proposals

The EU Biotech Act is expected to be one of the key life sciences files progressing during Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU. As the EU seeks to strengthen innovation, competitiveness and investment in biotechnology, this briefing explores the latest developments and what businesses should expect as negotiations gather pace over the coming months.

Bridging the gap: An insight into Europe’s biotech proposals

Life Sciences Outlook 2026

With a foreword from Colin Kavanagh, Head of our Life Sciences Group, our second edition covers a wide range of critical topics, including the opportunities presented by Ireland’s Presidency to progress key initiatives for the sector. Whether you are navigating complex compliance landscapes or exploring strategic growth opportunities, this publication is designed to help you stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

Life Sciences Outlook 2026

Tax

EU tax simplification package

On 24 June 2026, the European Commission adopted its tax simplification package designed to simplify EU tax rules and reduce compliance burdens for businesses. The package comprises two proposals, the Taxation Omnibus Directive and the Recast of the Directive on Administrative Cooperation (DAC), which aim to modernise the EU’s direct tax framework and strengthen EU competitiveness.



The adoption comes as Ireland assumes the Presidency of the Council of the EU on 1 July, and progressing these files is expected to be a priority in the ECOFIN agenda. We examine the two proposals and likely impact on Ireland in the following briefings:

The European Commission adopts proposal for the tax simplification package

The Recast Directive on Administrative Cooperation

Learn more

For businesses, Ireland’s term at the helm of the Council of the European Union is expected to be an important period for EU regulatory and policy developments. We will continue to monitor key proposals and share insights as the Presidency agenda progresses. To discuss any of the issues raised, please contact your usual Arthur Cox contact.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.