CJEU Delivers Further Ruling On VAT Treatment Of Transfer Pricing Adjustments

The Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled on whether intra-group transfer pricing adjustments constitute consideration for separate supplies of services subject to VAT. While the judgment provides clarity on routine profit margin adjustments, it raises questions about the broader treatment of year-end transfer pricing adjustments and their VAT implications for multinational enterprises.

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The Court of Justice of the European Union (“CJEU”) has delivered its judgment in Stellantis Portugal S.A. v Autoridade Tributária e Aduaneira (Case C-603/24), holding that an intra-group transfer pricing adjustment designed to guarantee a predetermined profit margin does not generally constitute consideration for a separate “supply of services for consideration” subject to VAT.

However, while many commentators welcome its clarity, the judgment arguably provides little additional guidance on the treatment of year-end transfer pricing adjustments and falls short of resolving the broader questions raised by Advocate General (“AG“) Kokott in her Opinion of 15 January 2026. Rather the judgment appears quite specific to the facts of the case.

It remains the case that transfer pricing adjustments should be considered on a case by case basis to identify whether the adjustments are consideration for (or an adjustment to the consideration for) any supply for VAT purposes.

1. Background

Stellantis Portugal (the “Distributor”) (formerly Opel Portugal) acted as the Portuguese national sales company for motor vehicles. It purchased vehicles from affiliated manufacturers (the “Manufacturers”) in other EU Member States and resold these vehicles to independent dealers operating in Portugal, which in turn resold these vehicles to final customers. Under a group transfer pricing agreement (the “Agreement”), prices were periodically adjusted to ensure the Distributor achieved a predetermined profit margin. These adjustments were documented by credit or debit notes and took into account various costs, including warranty repairs and operating expenses, but did not include VAT thereon, as such adjustments were considered to be outside the scope of VAT.

The Portuguese tax authority argued that these adjustments constituted consideration for repair services provided by the Distributor to the Manufacturers and assessed additional VAT. The case was referred to the CJEU.

2. The Court’s decision

The CJEU was asked to consider whether the transfer pricing adjustment should be considered ‘consideration’ paid by the Distributor for a supply of services to the Manufacturer.

The Court held that such transfer pricing adjustments do not constitute consideration for a supply of services for VAT purposes unless there is a clear legal relationship between the parties involving reciprocal commitments and a direct link between the service and the payment in line with prior decisions.

On the facts of this case, the Court found that:

The Agreement was solely concerned with setting transfer prices to achieve a target profit margin.

There was no contractual obligation on the Distributor to provide repair services in respect of the vehicles it purchased from the Manufacturers in return for remuneration.

The adjustment to the transfer prices was calculated not only on repair costs carried out by independent dealers but across all operating costs of the Distributor (including staff, electricity and marketing).

As a result, the link between any repair-related costs and the adjustments to the transfer prices of the motor vehicles was, at most, “indirect”. The CJEU indicated that it was for the national court to determine whether the adjustments should be treated as price corrections to the original purchase price for the vehicles rather than payment for separate services.

3. AG Kokott’s opinion: A more ambitious approach

AG Kokott took the opportunity to address the broader question of the VAT consequences of transfer pricing adjustments in her Opinion, a field that, as she noted, has “received little attention to date”. In assessing the facts, the AG identified three distinct scenarios in the context of intra-group supplies of goods:

Where the service to be supplied and the consideration to be paid for that service arise from an underlying contract, a legal relationship can generally be assumed to exist and the arrangement will generally be subject to VAT; A unilateral transfer pricing adjustment by a tax authority that increases or decreases the profit does not generally constitute a change to the consideration agreed and should not alter the services previously supplied or the amount of VAT due and paid; and A pricing adjustment that is yet to be determined at the time of agreement, and so is designated by a variable price, generally changes the taxable amount of that supply and cannot constitute a supply of services.

AG Kokott concluded that, in the present case, a variable price adjustment (the third scenario) constituted a change to the taxable amount of the supply and therefore could not itself constitute a separate supply of services though of course may still have VAT consequences.

4. Practical implications

Despite AG Kokott’s recommended approach, the CJEU’s decision is narrow. While it confirms that intra-group transfer pricing adjustments are not automatically subject to VAT, the Court confines its analysis to the specific terms of the Agreement.

The decision is more cautious and less far-reaching than some practitioners may have anticipated, leaving open questions on the application of VAT to other forms of transfer pricing adjustments.

However, the CJEU’s decision confirms that the Agreement is a primary factor in determining whether an adjustment falls within the scope of VAT. It is therefore prudent to review intra-group agreements and particularly the adjustment provisions contained in those agreements. It is also prudent to consider the VAT implications of any proposed periodic or post-year-end transfer pricing adjustments in advance.

5. Key takeaways for clients

Routine transfer pricing adjustments linked to a pre-agreed profit margin are unlikely to trigger VAT as consideration for a separate supplies of services, provided the contractual documentation is clear. Accordingly:

MNE groups should review their intra-group agreements to ensure that the nature and purpose of transfer pricing adjustments are clearly documented and that no inaccuracies arise from a VAT perspective.

Where adjustments affect the taxable amount of earlier supplies, corrective invoicing and VAT return amendments may still be required.

MNE groups should document the commercial rationale for adjustments carefully and consider their potential VAT impact on the underlying supplies.

Review current invoicing and VAT compliance processes to ensure they can accommodate any necessary adjustments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.