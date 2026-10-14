Why IFICI Applications Are Rejected In Portugal: Key Risk Areas For Highly Qualified Professionals And Entrepreneurs

IFICI applications in Portugal can be rejected when applicants overlook requirements around qualifying activities, Portuguese-source income, professional roles, qualifications or economic substance. Understanding these risk areas before becoming tax resident can help applicants avoid costly mistakes.

Sovereign began in Gibraltar in 1987 and has since grown into one of the largest independent corporate and trust service providers in the world. We currently manage over 20,000 clients that include companies, entrepreneurs, private investors or high net worth individuals and their families – and have assets under administration in excess of US$10 billion.

Portugal’s Tax Incentive for Scientific Research & Innovation (IFICI) continues to attract internationally mobile entrepreneurs, senior executives, investors and highly qualified professionals seeking a competitive tax framework in Europe.

Like the previous the Non-Habitual Resident (NHR) status, which it replaced, the IFICI regime offers a 20% flat tax on Portuguese income and exemptions on foreign income for 10 years, but the qualification criteria are much more restrictive, including the requirement to:

Take up tax residency in Portugal (and not to have been resident in the previous five years).

Not to have previously benefitted under either the NHR or the ongoing Return Programme (Programa Regressar) regimes.

Earn income in Portugal from a certified activity.

As a result, many of the categories of taxpayer who qualified under the NHR are excluded from the IFICI. Careful analysis of activity and qualifications is required.

The IFICI provides that taxpayers who are resident in Portuguese territory must submit their application by 15 January in the year after the year in which they became tax resident in Portugal. Tax residency in Portugal can be established either voluntarily by securing a residence permit and a permanent address, or by:

Residing in Portugal for more than 183 days within any 12-month period or

Habitual residence – maintaining a residence in Portugal for more than 183 days with the intention to use and keep it as a primary residence.

This means that individuals must commit to tax residence in Portugal before applying for the IFICI regime. Before taking that step, it is essential to be certain of meeting all the IFICI requirements. Portuguese tax residents are currently taxed on their worldwide income at progressive rates varying from 12.5% to 48%. Non-residents are taxed only on Portuguese-source income at a flat rate of 25%.

Sovereign regularly assists internationally mobile individuals and businesses to navigate Portugal’s tax residency and incentive regimes. In our experience, many IFICI rejections arise not because applicants fail to qualify, but because critical details are overlooked during the application phase.

The Portuguese authorities are also increasingly focused on substance, economic contribution and ongoing compliance, so careful structuring and planning is essential from the outset. Below are some of the most common issues that require special consideration.

Importance of the Economic Activity Code (CAE) For many applicants, eligibility is linked to employment with, or direct involvement in, a Portuguese company engaged in activities recognised as contributing to the Portuguese economy. One of the first areas reviewed by the authorities is the company’s principal CAE (Economic Activity Code).While some businesses operate across multiple activities, the authorities generally focus on the company’s primary activity when assessing eligibility. A mismatch between the company’s main CAE and the activities recognised under the IFICI guidance can create significant challenges and may ultimately lead to rejection.Before relocating to Portugal, individuals should ensure that the CAE of any existing Portuguese entity, employer or business structure has been assessed against current IFICI requirements.

Portuguese-Source Income must be properly established The IFICI regime is designed to encourage economic activity in Portugal. Applicants must therefore be able to demonstrate that they have earned Portuguese-source remuneration during the year in which they first become tax resident in Portugal. This requirement is frequently underestimated.Whether acting as an employee, director or company officer, applicants should ensure that remuneration arrangements have been correctly implemented and can be evidenced clearly if requested by the tax authorities. Remuneration arrangements that are incomplete, delayed or incorrectly documented can generate unnecessary complications.

Employer of Record (EOR) arrangements EOR arrangements, where a third-party organisation acts as the official employer for a worker, have become increasingly popular for internationally mobile professionals but may not satisfy the employment requirements of the IFICI regime. The authorities may examine: The nature of the EOR’s business activity.

The underlying economic substance of the employer.

Whether the employment relationship aligns with the objectives of the IFICI regime.

The source and structure of remuneration. As scrutiny in this area increases, applicants should seek advice before relying on an EOR arrangement as the basis for IFICI eligibility.

The specified role must meet the Qualifying Criteria Holding a position within an eligible company is not always sufficient. The specific role should typically fall within categories recognised as eligible employment positions under the IFICI guidance.In practical terms, this means that employment contracts and corporate documentation should clearly identify the individual’s position and responsibilities. Vague or generic job descriptions may invite avoidable questions during the review process. Careful drafting of employment agreements and board appointments can significantly reduce the risk of challenge.

Academic and Professional Qualifications matter The IFICI framework is designed to attract highly skilled individuals. Applicants are generally expected to demonstrate the necessary educational qualifications or recognised professional expertise relevant to their role. Supporting documentation should be obtained and reviewed before an application is submitted. Missing information, unclear qualification levels, or inconsistencies between qualifications and the position being performed can delay approval and create additional compliance requirements. For internationally mobile families, gathering and validating documentation before relocation often helps avoid issues later in the process.

IFICI is not a ‘one-time’ approval One of the most important distinctions between IFICI and Portugal’s previous NHR regime is the ongoing nature of compliance. Obtaining approval is only the beginning. Eligibility must generally be maintained throughout the benefit period, which means changes in employment, corporate structure, remuneration, company activities or management responsibilities can all have implications for continued access to the regime.Regular reviews are advisable to ensure that the original qualifying conditions continue to be met. A proactive compliance strategy can be considerably less costly than attempting to resolve issues after they arise.

Economic Substance Remains Critical Portuguese authorities, like their counterparts across Europe, are increasingly focused on substance. Where a company exists primarily to access tax incentives without meaningful commercial activity, there is a heightened risk of challenge.Indicators typically reviewed include: Genuine business operations.

Commercial clients.

Revenue generation.

Operational activity.

Appropriate governance and management structures. A well-structured business supported by genuine economic activity is generally far better positioned to withstand scrutiny. For entrepreneurs establishing businesses in Portugal, substance planning should form part of the overall relocation strategy from the outset.

Strategic planning is the key to IFICI success In our experience, successful IFICI applications are rarely the result of good fortune. They are the result of careful planning, appropriate structuring and ongoing compliance.Whether you are relocating as an entrepreneur, executive, investor or specialist professional, understanding the interaction between your employment arrangements, corporate structure, tax residency and long-term objectives is essential. A well-planned approach can help maximise the opportunities presented by the IFICI regime while reducing the risk of future challenges or unexpected tax exposure.

How Sovereign can help – assessing IFICI eligibility

The IFICI regime can offer significant tax advantages for qualifying individuals, but eligibility depends on a range of factors including your professional role, source of income, business structure and long-term residency plans. Sovereign Portugal and the wider Sovereign Group provides integrated advice covering:

Portuguese tax residency planning.

IFICI eligibility assessments.

Corporate structuring and substance assessments.

Relocation planning for entrepreneurs and executives.

Cross-border tax and wealth planning.

Family office and international structuring solutions.

Ongoing compliance and reporting throughout the 10-year benefit period.

Every relocation scenario is different. Before making important life or business decisions, schedule a confidential consultation with one of our advisers to understand how the IFICI regime might apply to your specific circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.