OECD Updated Commentary On Article 5 (Permanent Establishment): When Does Use Of A Home Office Result In A Fixed Place Of Business Permanent Establishment?

The OECD's November 2025 updated Commentary on Article 5 of the Model Tax Convention introduces groundbreaking guidance on when cross-border remote working arrangements and home offices may create permanent...

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The OECD published its updated Commentary on Article 5 of the OECD Model Tax Convention in November 2025, introducing significant guidance on the application of permanent establishment (“PE”) principles to cross-border remote working arrangements and home offices. Whilst the wording of Article 5 itself remains unchanged, the OECD has sought to modernise the interpretation of the permanent establishment concept by providing a more structured framework for assessing whether a home office located in another jurisdiction may constitute a fixed place of business of an enterprise.

The revised Commentary is particularly important because it is the first time the OECD has articulated a comprehensive approach to determining when cross-border remote working arrangements may create a fixed place PE risk for an employer.

The update does not amend the legal definition of a permanent establishment under Article 5(1), which continues to provide that the term ‘permanent establishment’ means a fixed place of business through which the business of an enterprise is wholly or partly carried on.

Accordingly, the fundamental requirements for the existence of a fixed place PE remain unchanged. The objective of the revised Commentary is not to alter the legal test but rather to provide greater certainty and practical guidance regarding its application to modern working arrangements.

Historically, the analysis of home office arrangements focused on a number of established questions:

Is there a place of business?

Is the place fixed?

Is the place at the disposal of the enterprise?

Is the business of the enterprise carried on through that place?

In practice, the “disposal test” often generated significant uncertainty, particularly in cases where employees worked remotely from their homes in jurisdictions different from that of their employer.

The updated Commentary attempts to address this uncertainty by introducing more objective indicators and a clearer analytical framework.

Key Features of the 2025 OECD Update

The revised Commentary introduces several important concepts, including:

A distinction between employee-driven and employer-driven remote working arrangements.

A 50% working-time threshold over a twelve-month period as a quantitative indicator .

. A focus on whether the employee’s location serves a commercial purpose of the enterprise as a qualitative indicator .

. Twenty-one new subparagraphs (paragraphs 44.1 to 44.21), including a number of practical examples illustrating circumstances in which a home office may, or may not, constitute a place of business of the employer.

Together, these additions provide a more structured framework for assessing PE risk in the context of cross-border remote working.

Quantitative Indicator: The 50% Threshold

One of the most notable innovations introduced by the Commentary is the reference to a 50% working-time threshold over a twelve-month period.

In broad terms, where an employee spends less than 50% of their working time working from a home office located in another jurisdiction, this generally points away from the home being regarded as a place of business of the enterprise.

On the other hand, where the employee performs more than 50% of their working time from that location, the home office may be regarded as sufficiently permanent to warrant further examination.

Importantly, however, the OECD makes clear that exceeding the 50% threshold does not automatically result in the creation of a permanent establishment. Rather, it serves as an indicator that the facts and circumstances should be analysed more closely.

The determination remains highly fact-specific and requires consideration of additional factors, particularly whether the foreign location serves a commercial purpose of the enterprise.

Qualitative Indicator: The Commercial Reason Test

Arguably the most significant development in the updated Commentary is the emphasis placed on the commercial rationale for the employee’s presence in a particular jurisdiction.

The OECD’s analysis focuses on a fundamental question:

Is the employee working from the foreign jurisdiction because of the employee’s personal choice, or because the enterprise derives a commercial benefit from having activities performed there?

The OECD recognises that modern businesses frequently accommodate employee requests to work remotely from another country for personal reasons. In such circumstances, the foreign location may not necessarily represent a place of business of the enterprise.

However, where the enterprise derives a commercial advantage from the employee being located in that jurisdiction, the risk of a permanent establishment increases significantly.

Paragraph 44.17 of the Commentary identifies several examples that may indicate the existence of a commercial reason for the employee’s presence in a particular jurisdiction.

These include:

Meetings between the individual and customers of the enterprise.

Developing or cultivating a customer base and identifying new business opportunities.

Establishing and managing supplier relationships.

Real-time or near real-time interaction with customers or suppliers operating in different time zones.

Access to specialised expertise relevant to the enterprise’s business activities.

Collaboration with other businesses.

The performance of services requiring a physical presence in that jurisdiction, such as training or repair services.

Interaction and collaboration with employees and personnel of the enterprise or associated enterprises located in that jurisdiction.

Where one or more of these factors are present, the foreign location may be viewed as serving a commercial purpose of the enterprise, increasing the likelihood that the home office could be regarded as a fixed place of business.

The Commentary also clarifies several situations that, by themselves, should not ordinarily be regarded as evidence of a commercial reason. These include:

Short and occasional visits to customer premises.

Minor engagements that are insignificant in the context of an overall customer relationship.

Work-from-home arrangements permitted solely to reduce corporate costs, such as office rental expenses.

The mere presence of customers, suppliers or associated enterprises in the same jurisdiction.

The mere fact that the home office is located in a different time zone from the enterprise.

This final point is particularly important. A different time zone alone does not create a PE risk. Rather, it is the business advantage derived from operating in that time zone, such as the ability to provide continuous customer coverage, that may constitute a commercial reason.

Practical Implications for Businesses

Perhaps the most significant policy message emerging from the updated Commentary is that it seeks to accommodate employee flexibility rather than provide a safe harbour for business expansion through remote working arrangements.

The OECD appears to recognise that cross-border remote work is now a permanent feature of the global labour market. The Commentary therefore provides greater comfort for arrangements driven primarily by employee preferences and personal circumstances.

At the same time, it makes clear that enterprises cannot avoid permanent establishment exposure simply by replacing traditional offices with permanent remote workforces located in other jurisdictions.

Where employees perform core business functions from another jurisdiction because the enterprise has deliberately chosen that location to obtain commercial advantages, such as lower labour costs, access to talent, customer proximity or extended operating hours, the risk of a fixed place PE remains substantial.

Conclusion

The new guidance introduces a practical framework built around quantitative and qualitative indicators that assists taxpayers and tax authorities in distinguishing genuine employee-driven remote working arrangements from situations where the foreign location has become an integral part of the enterprise’s business model.

Importantly, the Commentary should not be interpreted as creating a blanket exemption for cross-border remote work. Rather, it seeks to strike a balance between facilitating modern workforce flexibility and preserving the integrity of the permanent establishment concept.

The overarching message is that a home office will be less likely to create a permanent establishment where it reflects the employee’s personal choice and does not serve a meaningful commercial purpose of the enterprise. Conversely, where the foreign location generates strategic, operational or economic benefits for the business, the risk of a permanent establishment remains very real.

Whilst the updated Commentary undoubtedly increases certainty, it also highlights that the boundary between employee accommodation and business expansion may be remarkably thin. Businesses should therefore carefully assess the commercial rationale underlying any cross-border remote working arrangement, as what may initially appear to be a simple employee benefit could, depending on the facts, evolve into a permanent establishment exposure in another jurisdiction.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.