Moving From Germany To Cyprus In 2026: Tax, Yellow Slip, Non-Dom & Exit Tax Explained (Video)

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Moving from Germany to Cyprus is one of the most effective relocation and tax planning moves available to German entrepreneurs, GmbH shareholders, investors and high earners who want to keep more of what they build without losing it to corporate tax, trade tax, the solidarity surcharge and dividend tax.

In this video, we explain why German founders and families are choosing Cyprus, how the German and Cyprus tax systems actually compare with a real worked example, how the Yellow Slip works as an EU citizen, how Cyprus tax residency and the Non-Dom regime apply from 2026, how to set up a Cyprus company with real substance, the German side you cannot ignore including deregistration and the exit tax (Wegzugsteuer), the correct sequence to do it all in, and the most common and most expensive mistakes German entrepreneurs make.

At Philippou Law Firm, we advise international founders, investors and families throughout every stage, including Cyprus residency and Non-Dom applications, company formation and substance, tax and treaty analysis, banking support, and coordination with German tax advisers on deregistration and the exit tax.

0:00 Introduction

2:21 Why German Founders Are Choosing Cyprus

3:37 Germany vs Cyprus: The Tax Comparison

5:32 A Real Worked Example

7:44 The Yellow Slip (MEU1)

8:45 Cyprus Tax Residency: 183-Day & 60-Day Rules

10:08 Non-Dom Status

11:12 Setting Up a Cyprus Company

12:41 The German Side: Deregistration & Exit Tax

15:28 The Correct Sequence

16:52 Common Mistakes

17:45 Final Thoughts