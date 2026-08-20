Cyprus VAT Explained (2026): Registration, Reverse Charge, VIES & OSS, By A Cyprus Lawyer (Video)

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Cyprus VAT is the single most common and most expensive thing that catches out an otherwise well run Cyprus company, and it catches out founders, freelancers, consultants, e-commerce sellers, SaaS businesses and finance managers who assumed that having no Cyprus customers meant having no Cyprus VAT obligation. The problem is almost never corporate tax and almost never accounting. It is a VAT registration obligation that started months earlier and surfaces later with backdated VAT, penalties and interest attached. Registration becomes compulsory once taxable turnover exceeds €15,600 in any rolling twelve month period, or when you expect to exceed it within the next 30 days, but that threshold is not the only thing that triggers it.

In this video, we explain when you must register for VAT in Cyprus and why the €15,600 threshold is measured on a rolling twelve months rather than a calendar year, what the 19% standard rate covers and when the reduced rates of 9% and 5% apply, the difference between output VAT and input VAT and why voluntary registration below the threshold is often the smarter move for B2B and international businesses, how local supplies inside Cyprus are treated, how the place of supply rule works for services to EU business customers, how the reverse charge shifts the VAT obligation from supplier to customer and why it also applies to what your Cyprus company buys from abroad including software subscriptions, consultants, agencies and platforms, what VIES is and why you generally need to be registered before your first intra-EU supply rather than after, why the VIES return is monthly and due by the 15th, how the One Stop Shop (OSS), the Union and non Union schemes and the Import One Stop Shop (IOSS) work when you sell to consumers across the EU, how a company with no Cyprus clients at all can still end up with a Cyprus VAT registration obligation, the mistakes online businesses make again and again from registering late to ignoring the reverse charge on purchases, and what a clean VAT setup actually looks like.

At Philippou Law Firm, we handle VAT registration, VIES and OSS setup, reverse charge treatment on both what you sell and what you buy, place of supply analysis, ongoing filings and compliance for international businesses, with legal, tax and accounting under one roof.

[0:00] What Actually Catches Out a Cyprus Company

[1:39] Do You Have to Register for VAT in Cyprus?

[2:55] Output VAT and Input VAT

[3:48] Selling Inside Cyprus

[4:23] EU B2B Services and the Reverse Charge

[5:36] VIES and the 15th of the Month

[6:24] OSS, IOSS and Selling to EU Consumers

[7:32] No Cyprus Clients, Still a VAT Obligation

[8:34] The Mistakes Online Businesses Make

[9:49] What a Clean VAT Setup Looks Like

[10:34] Final Thoughts

Rates and thresholds correct as at August 2026, verified by [INITIALS]. General information, not legal advice. No lawyer-client relationship.