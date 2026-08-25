The MiCA Grace Period Expired On 1 July - And Cyprus Now Taxes Crypto Gains At 8%

Cyprus has introduced an 8% tax rate on qualifying crypto-asset disposal gains while implementing full MiCA authorisation requirements following the end of the transitional period on 1 July 2026.

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Two things changed for crypto businesses in Cyprus this year, and they pull in opposite directions. The regulatory door narrowed: since 1 July 2026 only MiCA-authorised firms may lawfully provide crypto-asset services here. The tax door opened: from 1 January 2026 qualifying gains on the disposal of crypto-assets are taxed at a flat 8%, against a general corporate rate that rose to 15% in the same reform.

For a business that is already authorised, that combination is unusually attractive. For one that is not, the position is now uncomfortable. This article sets out both sides precisely, because the 8% figure is being repeated far more loosely than the legislation supports.

What ended on 1 July 2026

MiCA has applied in full to crypto-asset service providers across the European Union since 30 December 2024. Cyprus, like most Member States, ran a transitional period allowing firms registered under the earlier national CASP regime to continue while they moved across. CySEC set 27 February 2026 as the deadline for MiCA licence applications, and the transitional period closed on 1 July 2026.

The practical effect is straightforward: a firm that did not obtain authorisation cannot lawfully provide crypto-asset services in Cyprus. CySEC has warned that customers dealing with unauthorised providers do not benefit from MiCA safeguards, including the protections concerning client assets, and has directed investors to verify providers against the ESMA register.

The scale of the gap across Europe is worth noting. By late July 2026 the ESMA register listed several hundred authorised providers, while independent counts of firms actually operating in the European Economic Area ran into the low thousands. Whatever the precise figures, a substantial population of businesses is trading into the EU without the authorisation the regime now requires, and will have to relicense, restructure or withdraw.

That is the context in which the Cyprus tax position becomes commercially interesting — not as a way round the rules, but as a reason to choose Cyprus when you have to pick an EU home anyway.

The 8% is real, and narrower than the headline

The Cyprus Ministry of Finance states the position directly: profits from the gains of crypto-assets are subject to a flat tax rate of 8%. It applies to individuals and companies, and it took effect from 1 January 2026 as part of the wider tax reform.

What it is not is a general 8% corporate tax rate. Cyprus’s corporate income tax rate rose from 12.5% to 15% on 1 January 2026. The 8% is a special mode of taxation for a defined category of gain, sitting alongside the ordinary corporate system rather than replacing it. A crypto-asset service provider earning fees from customers should not assume every euro of operating income falls inside it.

Generally within the 8% regime Generally outside it Selling a crypto-asset for fiat currency Crypto-assets acquired through mining activity — expressly excluded Exchanging one crypto-asset for another Service fees and commissions earned by a CASP from customers Using crypto-assets to pay for goods or services Other trading, advisory or software income of the group Certain transfers made without consideration Income whose character is determined by other provisions of the tax law

Source: Cyprus Ministry of Finance, Tax Incentives, published 15 January 2026, read with published professional guidance on the 2026 reform. The categorisation of any particular receipt depends on the facts.

Losses are ring-fenced, and that matters more than it sounds

The Ministry is equally specific about losses. Losses arising from crypto-assets may be offset against gains from other crypto-assets of the same person in the same year. They cannot be carried forward, and they cannot be surrendered through group relief.

For a proprietary trading business with volatile results, this is a material design feature rather than a footnote. A year of net crypto losses does not shelter the following year’s crypto gains, and it does not reduce the taxable profits of a profitable sister company. The 8% rate is attractive precisely because the regime is narrow; the narrowness cuts both ways, and it should be modelled before it is celebrated.

What 8% against 15% is actually worth

Take a company with €5 million of gains that qualify for the special regime. At 8% the indicative Cyprus charge is €400,000. Applied mechanically, Cyprus’s own 15% corporate rate would produce €750,000, and Greece’s 22% corporate rate would produce €1.1 million — a spread of €350,000 and €700,000 respectively.

Those comparisons are illustrative rather than a statement that identical transactions would be characterised the same way in each system. Real outcomes turn on classification, residence, substance and transfer pricing. But the order of magnitude explains why the reform has changed the conversation: a business does not have to leave the European regulatory perimeter to reach a materially lower rate on this category of gain.

There is a second reform point that founders often miss. Special Defence Contribution on dividends received by individuals is withheld at 5% on profits earned after 1 January 2026, down from 17%. Domicile rules govern whether the charge arises at all, so the extraction analysis is worth doing alongside the corporate one rather than after it.

Cyprus and Greece: the same rulebook, a different environment

Greece is a credible MiCA jurisdiction and the comparison should not pretend otherwise. Greece implemented MiCA through Law 5193/2025, with the Hellenic Capital Market Commission as the authorising and supervising authority and the Bank of Greece involved where crypto activity intersects with banking and payments. A firm authorised in Athens has the same European passport as one authorised in Nicosia.

The differences are on either side of the rulebook. Greece has the larger domestic market, and a business with Greek founders, staff, banking and customers has little reason to move its centre of gravity. Cyprus has the smaller domestic market and, precisely because of that, a professional-services economy built around cross-border business, with English in routine commercial use. And Cyprus now has the 8% regime on qualifying disposal gains, against a Greek corporate rate of 22%.

Put simply: Greece suits a Greek crypto business. Cyprus suits an international one that needs a European headquarters and has a genuine choice about where to put it.

Cyprus and the United Kingdom: Brexit is the structural difference

The UK comparison is different in kind, because the UK is not inside MiCA at all.

Britain is building a serious regime of its own. The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Cryptoassets) Regulations 2026 were made on 4 February 2026, and the FCA published its final rules and guidance on 30 June 2026. The regime is expected to commence on 25 October 2027, at which point firms conducting regulated cryptoasset activities in or into the UK will need FCA authorisation and will be held to the broader financial-services standards — threshold conditions, fitness and propriety, the Principles for Businesses, the Consumer Duty and the Senior Managers and Certification Regime.

None of that is inferior to MiCA. London remains one of the world’s deepest financial centres, and for a business whose market is Britain, or whose investors and counterparties are British, an FCA authorisation is the right asset to hold.

But a UK authorisation is not a MiCA passport. It never becomes one. A firm that wants to serve customers in France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands or Greece still needs an EU-authorised entity, and obtaining FCA permission does not advance that objective by a single day. For groups of any size the answer is frequently both: a Cyprus CASP as the European gateway, a UK entity for the UK market. Treating Europe and Britain as two regulatory markets is simply an accurate description of the position after Brexit.

The comparison in one table

Factor Cyprus Greece United Kingdom Principal crypto framework EU MiCA EU MiCA, via Law 5193/2025 Domestic regime under FSMA 2000 (Cryptoassets) Regulations 2026 EU Member State / eurozone Yes / yes Yes / yes No / no EU cross-border passport Yes Yes No — a separate EU strategy is required Competent authority CySEC, and others by activity HCMC, with the Bank of Greece by activity FCA Regime live from MiCA in full since 30 Dec 2024; transition closed 1 Jul 2026 MiCA in full since 30 Dec 2024 Expected 25 Oct 2027 Crypto-specific tax treatment 8% on qualifying crypto-asset disposal gains No equivalent special regime Separate UK tax treatment General corporate rate 15% from 1 Jan 2026 22% UK corporation tax Strongest use case International EU crypto headquarters Greece-focused business, or one with Greek substance UK market and institutional finance

Sources: Cyprus Ministry of Finance and the 2026 Cyprus tax reform; ESMA on MiCA; Greek Law 5193/2025 and published Greek corporate tax rates; FCA guidance on the new UK cryptoasset regime. Rates and dates stated as at August 2026.

DAC8: the reporting cost nobody budgets for

Cyprus brought DAC8 into force on 1 January 2026 through its amending law on administrative cooperation in taxation. Reporting Crypto-Asset Service Providers become subject to due-diligence and reporting obligations in respect of their crypto-asset users and transactions, with the first Cyprus reporting due by 30 June 2027 covering calendar year 2026.

Firms tend to price the licence and forget the reporting. DAC8 requires user due diligence, transaction-level data capture and an annual submission — systems work, not paperwork. It should sit in the operating budget from the outset, and it is one of the areas where a jurisdiction with an established financial-services compliance workforce is worth more than a lower headline rate.

Substance is not optional

MiCA authorisation is not designed for nominal shell companies, and neither is the tax position that follows it. A regulator will want to know who actually manages the company, where strategic decisions are taken, who owns risk and compliance, whether the directors are sufficiently experienced, whether shareholders are suitable, how outsourcing is controlled, how client assets are protected, whether capital is adequate, and whether the Cyprus entity can genuinely supervise the business for which it is authorised.

Those questions are better answered before incorporation than after. A structure that keeps every meaningful decision outside Europe behind a Cyprus address is not a credible MiCA structure, and the same facts that trouble a regulator tend to trouble a tax authority and a bank.

Questions to settle before choosing Cyprus

What does the business actually do? MiCA classification follows activities, not branding — a “Web3 platform” may in substance be performing custody, exchange, execution or transfer services. Where are the customers? An EU-facing business has a far stronger Cyprus case than one focused on Britain or Asia. Where will management actually sit, and who will hold the risk and compliance functions? What are the revenue streams, and which of them — if any — are qualifying crypto-asset disposal gains rather than ordinary service income? How volatile are results? Ring-fenced losses that cannot be carried forward change the arithmetic for a trading book. Is any part of the business mining? Those assets fall outside the special regime. What other permissions might be needed? MiCA does not displace rules on securities, electronic money or payment services. What is the banking plan? An authorisation without working fiat rails is not a working financial business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.