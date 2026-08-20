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20 August 2026

Episode 135: Taxation In Malta: An Overview (Podcast)

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Finance Malta is a non-profit public-private initiative set up to promote Malta as an international financial centre, both within, as well as outside Malta. It brings together, and harnesses, the resources of the industry and government, to ensure Malta maintains a modern and effective legal, regulatory, and fiscal framework in which the financial services sector can continue to grow and prosper. The Board of Governors, together with the founding associations: The Malta Funds Asset Servicing Association, the Malta Bankers Association, the Malta Insurance Association, the Association of Insurance Brokers, the Malta Insurance Managers Association, the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners; its members and staff are all committed to promote Malta as an innovative international.
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FinanceMalta speaks with Rachel Zarb Cousin, President of the Malta Institute of Taxation, about the main tax schemes and changes currently in play in Malta. Taxation is a moving target, and the rules keep shifting both locally and abroad, with key implications for businesses and professionals operating in the financial services sector.
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In this episode of The FinTalks, FinanceMalta speaks with Rachel Zarb Cousin, President of the Malta Institute of Taxation, about the main tax schemes and changes currently in play in Malta.

Taxation is a moving target, and the rules keep shifting both locally and abroad. Rachel breaks down the key schemes on the table, what has changed, and what these developments mean for businesses and professionals operating in the financial services sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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