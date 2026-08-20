Episode 135: Taxation In Malta: An Overview (Podcast)

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In this episode of The FinTalks, FinanceMalta speaks with Rachel Zarb Cousin, President of the Malta Institute of Taxation, about the main tax schemes and changes currently in play in Malta.
Taxation is a moving target, and the rules keep shifting both locally and abroad. Rachel breaks down the key schemes on the table, what has changed, and what these developments mean for businesses and professionals operating in the financial services sector.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]