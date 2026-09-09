Monthly VAT Periods In Malta

A Faster Route to VAT Refund Recovery

The Malta Tax and Customs Authority (MTCA) has issued a Guideline on Applications for Monthly Tax Periods in accordance with Regulation 4(1) of Subsidiary Legislation 406.02. The guidance was published on July, 27, 2026, and provides a framework for VAT-registered businesses that regularly find themselves in a VAT refund position and wish to transition from quarterly to monthly VAT reporting periods.

For eligible businesses, this development may facilitate a more frequent recovery of excess input VAT, potentially improving cash flow and reducing the waiting period associated with the standard quarterly VAT cycle.

Who Can Apply?

Under Regulation 4(1) of S.L. 406.02, a person registered for VAT under Article 10 of the VAT Act may apply for monthly VAT periods where the Commissioner for Tax and Customs is satisfied that the input tax credit to which the person is likely to be entitled for four consecutive tax periods will exceed the output tax due during those periods.

The legislation adopts a forward-looking test, requiring an assessment of the applicant’s expected VAT position over the four consecutive tax periods immediately following the application.

To assist taxpayers and advisors in determining eligibility, the MTCA Guideline indicates that this requirement will generally be considered satisfied where the applicant has been in a VAT refund position for each of the preceding four consecutive VAT periods. This historical trend is regarded as evidence that the same position is likely to continue in the near future.

Additional Approval Criteria

The Guideline further establishes a number of administrative conditions that applicants are generally expected to satisfy before approval is granted. These include:

Significant VAT Credit Position

The cumulative excess of input tax over output tax for the previous four VAT periods must exceed €50,000.

Nature of the Supplies Made

At least 90% of the taxpayer’s supplies should consist of:

Supplies that are exempt with credit under the VAT Act, including exports and intra-Community supplies of goods;

International transport services;

Certain qualifying supplies relating to food and pharmaceutical products; and/or

Supplies deemed to take place outside Malta that nevertheless confer a right to deduct input tax.

Tax Compliance

The applicant must be fully compliant with all applicable tax obligations at the time the application is submitted.

It is important to note that these criteria form part of the MTCA’s administrative guidance rather than the statutory wording of S.L. 406.02 itself. Consequently, the Commissioner retains discretion when determining whether an application should be approved.

How to Apply

Applications for monthly VAT periods must be submitted to the MTCA and should include the following information:

A formal request to be allocated monthly VAT periods; The proposed month from which the change should take effect; Details of the applicant’s economic activity and an explanation of the circumstances that give rise to recurring VAT refund positions; and Confirmation that input tax is expected to exceed output tax during each of the four consecutive tax periods immediately following the application.

The application may be submitted either directly by the taxpayer or through an authorised representative acting on the taxpayer’s behalf. Applications are submitted electronically to the MTCA through the contact details specified in the Guideline.

Ongoing Monitoring and Compliance

Obtaining approval for monthly VAT periods is not necessarily permanent. The Guideline highlights that taxpayers may be reassigned to quarterly VAT periods if the underlying conditions are no longer met. This reflects the powers granted to the Commissioner under Regulation 5 of S.L. 406.02 to revoke a notice assigning monthly tax periods where circumstances change.

Circumstances that could result in a return to quarterly VAT periods may include:

A change in the taxpayer’s VAT position resulting in output tax exceeding input tax;

Failure to remain compliant with tax obligations; or

No longer satisfying the required 90% threshold relating to qualifying supplies.

Businesses benefiting from monthly VAT periods should therefore regularly monitor their VAT profile and maintain robust compliance procedures.

Why Does This Matter?

The introduction of formal guidance on applications for monthly VAT periods is particularly significant for businesses that consistently generate VAT credits.

These may include:

Export-oriented businesses;

Companies engaged in intra-Community supplies;

International service providers;

Businesses making supplies outside Malta that carry a right to deduct input VAT; and

Other organisations whose operating models result in recurring VAT refund claims.

For such businesses, the ability to recover VAT refunds monthly rather than quarterly can improve liquidity and strengthen cash flow management. Faster access to VAT credit balances may reduce financing requirements and provide greater flexibility for investment and operational expenditure.

How We Can Help

Determining eligibility for monthly VAT periods requires a detailed assessment of a business’s VAT profile, refund history, compliance record, and the nature of its taxable activities. Professional assistance may help businesses:

Evaluate whether the MTCA criteria are likely to be satisfied;

Review historical VAT positions and refund patterns;

Prepare supporting documentation for the application;

Liaise with the MTCA throughout the approval process; and

Assess the operational implications of transitioning from quarterly to monthly VAT reporting.

For businesses that regularly experience substantial VAT refund positions, the MTCA’s new guidance may present an opportunity to accelerate VAT recovery and improve overall cash flow efficiency.

*This article is for information purposes only and should not be construed as legal or tax advice.