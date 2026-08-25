Cyprus Dividend Tax Fell To 5% - But 70% Of Your 2024 Profits Face 17% On 31 December

Cyprus has cut its dividend tax rate from 17% to 5% starting January 2026, but the reduction applies only to profits earned from that date forward.

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Cyprus reduced the Special Contribution for Defence (SDC) on dividends from 17% to 5% with effect from 1 January 2026. For a shareholder drawing profits out of a Cyprus company, that is a twelve-point saving and one of the more attractive headline numbers in the European Union.

It is also the source of the most common misunderstanding we are currently correcting. The 5% rate does not attach to the dividend. It attaches to the profits the dividend is paid out of. Two dividends declared on the same afternoon, by the same company, to the same shareholder, can therefore carry different rates.

The rate follows the profit, not the payment date

Under the transitional rules in the reform legislation, dividends paid by a Cyprus tax resident company out of profits earned up to 31 December 2025 remain subject to SDC at 17% where the dividend is received on or before 31 December 2031. Profits earned from 1 January 2026 onwards carry the reduced 5% rate. The reference point is the accounting year in which the company earned the profit, not the year in which it is distributed.

This distinction only bites for shareholders who are both Cyprus tax resident and Cyprus domiciled. If that describes you, or describes a family member holding shares alongside you, the composition of your retained earnings has just become a live tax question.

Which profits, which rate

Profits earned in Deemed distribution SDC on an actual dividend received up to 31 December 2031 2023 and earlier 70% deemed distributed on 31 December 2025 under the previous DDD rules 17% 2024 70% deemed distributed on 31 December 2026 17% 2025 70% deemed distributed on 31 December 2027 17% 2026 onwards None – deemed distribution abolished 5%

Applies to shareholders who are Cyprus tax resident and Cyprus domiciled. Amounts already taxed under the deemed distribution rules reduce the SDC charged on a later actual dividend out of the same profits. The General Healthcare System contribution of 2.65% applies separately, subject to the overall income ceiling. Sources: PwC Cyprus, analysis of the tax reform legislation; Cyprus Tax Department.

The charge that lands on 31 December 2026

The reform abolished the deemed dividend distribution (DDD) rules for profits earned from 1 January 2026 onwards. That is a genuinely significant improvement: a Cyprus company can now retain and reinvest its profits without an automatic shareholder-level charge appearing two years later.

Transitional provisions were retained for the two years immediately before the reform. Seventy per cent of the after-tax profits of 2024 are deemed distributed on 31 December 2026 and taxed at 17%. Seventy per cent of the after-tax profits of 2025 are deemed distributed on 31 December 2027, also at 17%. In each case the amount is reduced by actual dividends already paid out of those profits, and the provisions apply only where the profits are attributable, directly or indirectly, to shareholders who are Cyprus tax resident and domiciled. Profits of 2023 and earlier were already caught at 31 December 2025 under the previous rules.

The practical consequence is the opposite of most owners’ instinct. Holding old reserves back and waiting for the cheaper rate does not work for 2024 and 2025 profits, because the charge arrives on a fixed date regardless of whether the company distributes anything. It is a dry charge: tax without cash. For a company with, say, €400,000 of 2024 after-tax profits still sitting in reserves, €280,000 is treated as distributed this December and the 17% falls due on that amount.

There is a further point on which we would urge caution. The legislation fixes 17% for pre-2026 profits distributed on or before 31 December 2031; it does not, in the published professional commentary we have reviewed, state expressly what rate applies to those profits afterwards. Any plan built on deferring a distribution past that date should be confirmed in writing before it is relied upon, and in any event the deemed distribution rules will already have taxed 70% of the 2024 and 2025 pools long before 2031 arrives.

If you are non-domiciled, none of this touches you

Individuals who qualify under the Cyprus non-domicile regime remain wholly exempt from SDC on dividends. The profit pool is irrelevant, the timing is irrelevant, and the deemed distribution transitional rules do not apply to them. A non-domiciled shareholder pays the 2.65% healthcare contribution and nothing else, against 7.65% for a domiciled shareholder on new profits and 19.65% on the old pools.

Two related changes make the regime easier to reach and easier to keep. The 60-day tax residency route was loosened by the removal of the condition that the individual not be tax resident in any other state. And for individuals whose domicile of origin lies outside Cyprus, the seventeen-year exemption period can now be extended by up to two further five-year periods on payment of an upfront fee of €250,000 per period. That fee is only rational at scale, but for a shareholder with substantial dividend income approaching the seventeen-year mark it is now a decision that can be modelled rather than a cliff edge.

Your accounts probably do not split reserves by year

Most Cyprus statutory accounts carry retained earnings as a single figure. From 2026 that single line has to be capable of being broken into at least four pools: pre-2024, 2024, 2025, and 2026 onwards. Each carries a different rate, a different deemed distribution date, and a different history of amounts already taxed.

Without that analysis a company cannot calculate its December exposure, cannot evidence which pool a distribution came from, and cannot demonstrate the credit for amounts already subjected to SDC. This is bookkeeping work that has to be done once, properly, and then maintained.

Three related changes worth checking at the same time

Disguised dividends at 10%. A new charge at double the standard rate applies to individual shareholders on the private use of company assets and on company assets sold to a shareholder, or a related individual, below market value. Company cars and company-owned property used personally are the obvious exposures.

A new charge at double the standard rate applies to individual shareholders on the private use of company assets and on company assets sold to a shareholder, or a related individual, below market value. Company cars and company-owned property used personally are the obvious exposures. A widened concept of dividend. Capital reductions, dissolutions, liquidations and the capitalisation of distributable reserves are now treated as dividends, valued by reference to market value less capital actually paid in.

Capital reductions, dissolutions, liquidations and the capitalisation of distributable reserves are now treated as dividends, valued by reference to market value less capital actually paid in. Dissolution. On dissolution, the profits of the last five years are deemed distributed, but only to the extent they were earned before 31 December 2025.

Taken together with the increase in the corporate tax rate from 12.5% to 15%, these provisions change the arithmetic of extracting value from a Cyprus company in ways that are not obvious from the headline dividend rate alone.

What to do before 31 December

Establish the domicile status of every individual shareholder, directly and indirectly. If all of them are non-domiciled or non-resident, the transitional provisions largely fall away. Split retained earnings by year of origin and quantify the 2024 pool. Deduct actual dividends already paid out of 2024 profits, and any amounts previously taxed under the deemed distribution rules. Decide whether to pay an actual dividend before the year end. The rate is 17% either way, but an actual dividend puts cash in the shareholder’s hands to meet the liability. Review shareholder use of company assets against the new 10% disguised dividend charge.

The reform is, on balance, favourable to Cyprus companies and their owners. The lower dividend rate is real, and the abolition of deemed distribution removes a long-standing distortion. But the bridge between the old regime and the new runs through 2031, and the first toll on that bridge falls due in a few months.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.