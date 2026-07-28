Malta Tax Residence Certificate Vs GRP And TRP: Understanding The Difference

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Obtaining a Malta Tax Residence Certificate is often confused with becoming a beneficiary under Malta’s Global Residence Programme (GRP) or The Residence Programme (“TRP”). While both relate to Malta’s tax system, they serve different purposes and are subject to separate legal and administrative requirements. Understanding the distinction is essential for individuals relying on Malta’s residence programmes for international tax planning.

In practice, these are two distinct concepts governed by different legal and administrative considerations.

Under the Global Residence Programme (GRP), applicable to non-EU/EEA/Swiss nationals, and The Residence Programme (TRP), applicable to EU/EEA/Swiss nationals, successful applicants receive confirmation from the Office of the Commissioner for Tax and Customs that they qualify as beneficiaries under the relevant programme.

This confirmation grants access to the applicable special tax treatment, namely:

the application of a 15% Maltese tax rate on foreign-source income remitted to Malta;

exemption from Maltese tax on foreign capital gains, even where such gains are remitted to Malta.

Importantly, this confirmation constitutes recognition of a special tax status under the programme. It should not be confused with Maltese tax residency, which is assessed separately and may instead be evidenced through a Tax Residence Certificate.

When can you obtain a Malta Tax Residence Certificate?

Whether an individual is considered a tax resident in Malta remains a question of fact and must be assessed independently from GRP or TRP beneficiary status.

The Guidance Note “The Remittance Basis of Taxation for Individuals under the Income Tax Act” issued by the Maltese tax authorities provides clarification in this regard. It expressly states that residence “does not depend on nationality or any other civil status, but is a question of fact.”

The same Guidance Note further provides that:

presence in Malta for more than 183 days in a particular year generally results in Maltese tax residence for that year;

an individual who comes to Malta “to establish his residence here becomes resident from the date of his arrival, regardless of the duration of his stay in Malta in any particular year.”

This distinction is particularly relevant in the context of GRP and TRP beneficiaries.

Why This Creates Practical Complexity

Under both GRP and TRP, beneficiaries are not subject to a minimum physical presence requirement in Malta. Instead, the programmes focus primarily on:

maintaining qualifying property;

satisfying minimum tax obligations; and

ensuring that the individual does not spend more than 183 days in any other single jurisdiction during the relevant year.

As a result, not every beneficiary necessarily establishes factual residence in Malta in the sense contemplated under Maltese tax residence principles.

In practice, many individuals utilise these programmes primarily to access Malta’s remittance basis of taxation and the 15% tax regime, while maintaining broader international residence patterns.

Accordingly, GRP/TRP beneficiary status alone does not automatically determine eligibility for a Malta Tax Residence Certificate.

Administrative Practice

Based on recent administrative practice, the authorities may expect a reasonable interval to pass following issuance of the GRP/TRP beneficiary confirmation before a TRC application can be considered.

In particular:

the tax authorities undertake a distinct factual assessment for TRC purposes;

applicants are expected to demonstrate sufficient links with Malta, including physical presence and integration; and

supporting documentation typically includes utility bills (including ARMS bills), bank statements, also to confirm the duration of stay in Malta via expenses, proof of accommodation, declaration confirming tax compliance and submission of all required tax returns (if a TRC is requested on the later stage, after the tax return is filed), and other evidence of personal and economic ties (doctor/membership receipts, business activities and others).

In practice, the authorities have indicated that approval remains dependent on the overall factual circumstances and supporting documentation provided.

Importantly, the absence of a strict minimum day-count requirement under GRP/TRP does not automatically apply to the Tax Residence Certificate assessment.

Practical Considerations

Beneficiaries seeking a Maltese Tax Residence Certificate should ensure that they can demonstrate:

genuine and ongoing links with Malta;

sufficient physical presence;

local accommodation and integration; and

consistency between their factual lifestyle and claimed tax residence position.

Each application is assessed individually, and documentary evidence remains central to the process.

Conclusion

Whilst GRP and TRP remain attractive Maltese residence frameworks from an international tax perspective, it is essential to distinguish between the tax status under the programme and applying and obtaining a Tax Residence Certificate.

This distinction continues to gain importance in cross-border tax planning, treaty access considerations, and international compliance structuring.