Recent Tax Change And Required Update To Belgian Country Supplements

The Belgian federal government has introduced a new 10% capital gains tax that applies retroactively to gains realized from January 1, 2026. This tax change directly impacts funds registered for marketing in Belgium, requiring immediate updates to their Belgian country supplements to ensure compliance with the new regulations.

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The Belgian federal government has introduced a new 10% capital gains tax, which apply retroactively to capital gains realised from 1 January 2026.

The change will directly impact funds registered for marketing in Belgium and their Belgian country supplements should be updated appropriately.

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