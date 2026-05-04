Recent Tax Change And Required Update To Belgian Country Supplements

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The Belgian federal government has introduced a new 10% capital gains tax, which apply retroactively to capital gains realised from 1 January 2026.
The change will directly impact funds registered for marketing in Belgium and their Belgian country supplements should be updated appropriately.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]