Cyprus Ship & Yacht Registration And Tonnage Tax (2026)

Cyprus operates one of the ten largest merchant fleets in the world and taxes ships on their tonnage, not their profits. This guide covers ship and yacht registration under the EU flag, who can own a Cyprus flagged vessel, the yacht VAT leasing scheme, and the Tonnage Tax System for owners, charterers and ship managers.

Cyprus is an EU flag on the Paris and Tokyo White Lists and the third largest merchant fleet in the EU. A ship qualifies if more than 50% is owned by EU or EEA citizens, or 100% by qualifying companies. Under the Tonnage Tax System, qualifying ships are taxed on net tonnage rather than profit, and shipping income, dividends, ship sale gains and crew wages are exempt. The regime is approved by the EU until 31 December 2029.

Cyprus is one of the largest shipping centres in the world and has the third largest merchant fleet in the European Union. It combines the credibility of an EU flag with a tonnage tax regime that taxes ships on their tonnage rather than their profits. This guide explains how to register a ship or yacht under the Cyprus flag, who is eligible to own one, and how the Cyprus Tonnage Tax System works for owners, charterers and ship managers.

Cyprus is a full European Union member state and its flag is an approved open registry, not a flag of convenience in the negative sense. The Cyprus flag sits on the White List of both the Paris and the Tokyo Memoranda of Understanding on Port State Control, which marks it as a quality flag, and its Port State Control performance has improved in recent years. Cyprus operates one of the ten largest merchant fleets in the world, ranks third in the European Union, and is the largest third party ship management centre in Europe.

For an owner, an EU flag means full access to European Union and European Economic Area trade, the protection of EU law, and the reputational comfort of a respected register, combined with the tax advantages described below.

Ship registration in Cyprus is governed by the Merchant Shipping (Registration of Ships, Sales and Mortgages) Law of 1963, as amended. There are three types of registration:

Provisional registration lets an owner fly the Cyprus flag immediately while the paperwork is completed. It lasts six months and can be extended once for up to a further three months.

lets an owner fly the Cyprus flag immediately while the paperwork is completed. It lasts six months and can be extended once for up to a further three months. Permanent registration is the standard, indefinite registration. It must be completed before the provisional certificate expires, once the required surveys and certificates are in place.

is the standard, indefinite registration. It must be completed before the provisional certificate expires, once the required surveys and certificates are in place. Parallel registration allows a bareboat charter arrangement. Under parallel in registration a foreign flagged ship chartered to a Cyprus company flies the Cyprus flag, while under parallel out registration a Cyprus ship chartered out flies a foreign flag, for the duration of the charter.

Applications are made to the Registrar of Cyprus Ships in Limassol, and registry transactions must be handled by a practising Cyprus advocate acting for the owner. In practice a Cyprus shipowning company is formed first, after which provisional registration can be arranged quickly, often within a few days, at a Cyprus consulate anywhere in the world.

A ship qualifies for the Cyprus flag where either more than 50% of its shares are owned by Cypriot citizens or citizens of other European Union or European Economic Area states, or 100% of its shares are owned by one or more companies established in Cyprus or in another European Union or European Economic Area state. Non European owners can also qualify through a Cyprus company. Where the owners are not resident in Cyprus, they must appoint an authorised representative in Cyprus. This is why most international owners hold their vessels through a Cyprus shipowning company.

Commercial yachts, meaning yachts chartered for reward, can be registered under the Cyprus flag and brought within the Tonnage Tax System in the same way as other qualifying commercial vessels. Private pleasure yachts can be registered but do not benefit from tonnage tax.

Cyprus also offers a yacht VAT leasing scheme. A Cyprus company acquires the yacht and leases it to the user, and VAT is charged only on the part of the lease that reflects use within European Union waters, which is determined by the actual use and enjoyment of the yacht rather than by fixed percentages. Because much of the use of a large yacht takes place outside European Union waters, the effective VAT rate can be considerably lower than the standard rate. The exact treatment depends on the itinerary and must be documented carefully, so this is an area where tailored advice matters.

The Cyprus Tonnage Tax System is governed by the Merchant Shipping (Fees and Taxing Provisions) Law of 2010, as amended in 2020. Its defining feature is that qualifying shipping activity is taxed on the net tonnage of the ships, not on the profit the business makes.

Three categories of person can benefit: ship owners, charterers and ship managers who provide crew or technical management. The system is compulsory for owners of Cyprus flagged ships and optional for qualifying owners and charterers of European Union, European Economic Area and eligible foreign flagged ships. Once a person elects into the system, the election is binding for at least ten years. Ship managers pay tonnage tax at a reduced rate of 25% of the rate that applies to owners and charterers.

The regime has European Union state aid approval. It was re approved by the European Commission in December 2019 and extended for a further ten years, so it is approved through to 31 December 2029.

Electing into the Tonnage Tax System brings a set of exemptions that are unusually generous:

Qualifying shipping income is fully exempt from corporate income tax.

Dividends paid out of tonnage taxed profits are exempt, at every level of distribution.

Profits and gains from the sale of a qualifying ship, or of shares in a shipowning company, are exempt.

The wages and benefits of the master, officers and crew of a qualifying Cyprus or European flagged ship are exempt.

There are also environmental incentives. The tonnage tax payable can be reduced by up to 30% for ships that demonstrably reduce their emissions, and by up to 75% for ships that are laid up and not in operation. Because the charge is based on tonnage, the annual tonnage tax bill for a typical vessel is modest in absolute terms and, crucially, predictable.

The Cyprus flag brings together several advantages that are hard to find in one jurisdiction: a respected EU register on the Paris and Tokyo White Lists, a tonnage tax regime approved by the European Commission until the end of 2029, no tax on dividends from shipping profits, on gains from selling ships, or on qualifying seafarer wages, no registration or mortgage fees for ocean going ships and no stamp duty on ship mortgage deeds, a corporate tax rate of 15% for non shipping income, and a network of more than 65 double tax treaties. Add a deep local pool of maritime, legal and accounting expertise, and Cyprus becomes a natural home for an international shipping business.