Moving To Cyprus From Austria: Tax, Residency & Structuring Guide 2026

Austria taxes dividends and capital gains at 27.5% and applies a deemed-disposal exit tax when you leave. From 1 July 2026, deferred exit tax above €100,000 also carries an annual reporting duty. This guide maps the full Austria to Cyprus move: residence, the exit tax, the Yellow Slip, Non-Dom status and company structuring.

Austrian entrepreneurs, investors and remote professionals moving to Cyprus are usually looking at the same two numbers: 27.5% on dividends and capital gains in Austria, against nothing at all under the Cyprus Non-Dom regime. The gap is real. Getting to it cleanly is the harder part, because Austria does not release a departing taxpayer easily.

Austria has a detailed set of rules for people who leave: a dwelling test that ignores day counts, a deemed-disposal exit tax on privately held shares and securities, and, since 1 July 2026, an annual reporting duty attached to deferred exit tax. Each of those needs to be addressed before departure, not after. What follows covers the Austrian side of the move, the Cyprus side, and the treaty that sits between them.

Austria is a high-tax jurisdiction with excellent public services and legal certainty, and for most residents that trade works. It works less well for people whose income comes from dividends, share sales or an internationally mobile business, where the 27.5% flat rate applies regardless of how the underlying profits were already taxed.

Tax efficiency

Access to the Cyprus Non-Dom regime with 0% tax on dividends and interest for up to 17 years, compared with Austria's flat 27.5% KESt

0% capital gains tax on the disposal of shares and securities

A 15% corporate tax rate against Austria's 23%

Wealth and succession planning

No wealth tax, and no serious political movement to introduce one

No inheritance tax and no gift notification regime

No withholding tax on dividend distributions to non-residents

Legal and business environment

EU membership, so the move is a change of member state rather than an exit from the single market

An English-speaking legal, accounting and business environment

An extensive network of double tax treaties

A location connecting Europe, the Middle East and Asia, with direct flights to Vienna

Headline rates only tell part of the story. A line-by-line comparison shows where the two systems actually diverge.

Area Cyprus 2026 Austria 2026 Corporate tax 15% 23% Körperschaftsteuer Personal income tax Progressive; first €22,000 tax-free, top rate 35% Progressive in seven bands; first €13,539 tax-free, top rate 55% above €1,000,000 Dividends (Non-Dom individuals in Cyprus / individuals in Austria) 0% Special Defence Contribution; 2.65% GESY may apply 27.5% KESt, withheld at source Interest (Non-Dom individuals in Cyprus / individuals in Austria) 0% Special Defence Contribution; 2.65% GESY may apply 27.5% KESt on most interest income Capital gains on shares and securities Generally exempt 27.5% KESt Exit tax on relocation None Deemed disposal of capital assets at 27.5%, with deferral available for EU/EEA moves Annual tax on personal net wealth None None Inheritance tax None None since 1 August 2008, though gifts above set thresholds must be notified and real estate transfers on death attract 3.5% Grunderwerbsteuer plus a 1.1% registration fee Standard VAT rate 19% 20% Tax residency route 183-day rule or 60-day rule if conditions are met A dwelling available for use (Wohnsitz) or a habitual abode in Austria

The last row is the one Austrians most often underestimate. Austrian residence does not turn on a day count at all, which makes it harder to leave than a 183-day system.

Each step depends on the one before it. Handled out of order, the Austrian and Cyprus processes can produce overlapping residency claims, a triggered exit tax charge, or a missed filing deadline. A typical timeline runs as follows:

Reviewing your Austrian tax position, and in particular any dwelling you intend to keep Valuing capital assets and assessing the exit tax exposure under section 27 of the Income Tax Act Filing the application for non-assessment of the exit tax where the move is to an EU or EEA state Planning your accommodation in Cyprus Reviewing corporate and investment structures, where relevant Relocating to Cyprus Deregistering your Austrian main residence (Abmeldung) within three days of giving it up Applying for the Yellow Slip (MEU1) Obtaining a Cyprus Tax Identification Number Establishing Cyprus tax residency under the 183-day or 60-day rule Applying for Cyprus Non-Dom status Setting up a Cyprus company, banking, VAT and payroll, where required Maintaining ongoing compliance in both jurisdictions, including the annual exit tax confirmation where it applies

The exit tax position must be settled before departure, not after. The deemed disposal is triggered by the move itself, and the application for non-assessment is made in the year the Austrian tax liability ends. Valuing unlisted shares retrospectively, once the departure date has passed, is considerably harder than doing it in advance.

Austrian tax residence does not end because someone buys a plane ticket. It ends when the connecting factors set out below are actually removed.

Austrian tax residence review

Austria imposes unlimited tax liability on worldwide income where an individual has either a Wohnsitz or a habitual abode in the country. A Wohnsitz exists where you have a dwelling available to you in circumstances suggesting you will keep and use it. There is no minimum number of nights. An empty apartment you retain "just in case" is generally enough on its own, and this is the single most common reason an Austrian departure fails.

Before relocating, review each of the following:

Every property you own or rent in Austria, and whether it will be sold, let on a long lease, or given up

Whether your spouse and dependent children are moving with you, since family location weighs heavily in the analysis

Business activities or management functions still carried out from Austria

Investments, bank accounts and company interests remaining in Austria

Rental income from Austrian property, which stays taxable in Austria under limited tax liability regardless of where you live

How the Austria-Cyprus double tax treaty would allocate taxing rights if both countries claim residence

The Secondary Residence Ordinance (Zweitwohnsitzverordnung) allows an Austrian dwelling to be disregarded if it is used for no more than 70 days a year and a day log is kept. It does not help in the year you leave. The relief only applies once your centre of vital interests has been outside Austria for a full calendar year and for more than five consecutive calendar years. Anyone planning to keep a holiday home in Austria should treat the first five years as a period of full Austrian tax exposure unless the property is structured otherwise.

The Austrian exit tax and the July 2026 reporting duty

Under section 27 of the Income Tax Act, ending Austrian tax liability triggers a deemed disposal of privately held capital assets, mainly securities and shares in private companies. The unrealised gain is taxed at 27.5%, even though nothing has been sold and no cash has been received.

Because Cyprus is an EU member state, the move qualifies for the more favourable treatment. On application, the tax is not assessed (Nichtfestsetzung) and becomes payable only when the assets are actually disposed of. Only the gain attributable to the Austrian holding period is then taxed in Austria.

The Budget Measures Act 2026, passed on 10 June 2026, attached a compliance condition to that deferral with effect from 1 July 2026:

Where the deferred tax exceeds €100,000, you must confirm in writing each year, by 31 December of the following year, that no realisation event has occurred. The confirmation can be filed through FinanzOnline.

Failure to file on time is itself treated as a disposal. The full deferred amount becomes immediately due, whether or not you have sold anything or have the liquidity to pay.

Deferrals granted before 1 July 2026 that exceed €100,000 require a one-off confirmation by 31 December 2026.

This is a live deadline. Anyone who left Austria in an earlier year with a deferred exit tax charge above €100,000, including relocations going back to 2006, needs to file the one-off confirmation by 31 December 2026. Missing it converts a dormant deferral into an immediate cash tax bill.

The practical consequence for a move to Cyprus is that the deferral is not a set-and-forget outcome. It is an ongoing filing obligation that follows you to Cyprus for as long as you hold the assets.

Deregistration, healthcare and social security

Austrian administrative deregistration is separate from the tax analysis, and it has a short deadline:

Deregister your main residence (Abmeldung) at the local Meldeamt within three days of giving it up, under the Registration Act. Late filing carries a fine of up to €726.

Keep the deregistration certificate (Abmeldebescheinigung). The Finanzamt, ÖGK, banks and Cypriot authorities all ask for it.

Notify the Finanzamt of the change and settle any outstanding assessments.

Deregister from ÖGK health insurance and arrange coverage in Cyprus. EU coordination rules and the S1 form govern the transition for pensioners and certain posted workers.

Review pension arrangements, life and professional insurance, banking and investment accounts, vehicle registration, and any remaining business registrations.

The convention between Austria and Cyprus was signed in Vienna on 20 March 1990 and amended by a protocol signed in May 2012, which brought the exchange-of-information article into line with the OECD standard. Both countries are also parties to the Multilateral Instrument, and Austria's finance ministry publishes a synthesised text showing how the MLI modifies the treaty.

Where both countries treat the same person as resident under their own law, the treaty tie-breaker decides which one has primary taxing rights. It works through the following tests in order:

Where the individual has a permanent home available

Where the centre of vital interests lies, if a permanent home exists in both states

Where the individual has a habitual abode

Nationality

Agreement between the two competent authorities, if the earlier tests do not resolve it

The tie-breaker is a fallback, not a plan. Relying on it means accepting that your tax position depends on how two tax administrations weigh your personal and economic ties, which is a slower and less certain outcome than removing the Austrian connecting factors in the first place.

With the Austrian side addressed, attention turns to establishing your position in Cyprus. Residence registration, tax residency and Non-Dom status are three separate things that are often confused with one another.

Accommodation and the Yellow Slip (MEU1)

For both immigration and tax purposes you will need a residential address in Cyprus, whether rented or owned. Maintaining a permanent residential property in Cyprus is also one of the conditions for the 60-day tax residency rule.

As an EU citizen, an Austrian national intending to reside in Cyprus applies for the Registration Certificate known as the Yellow Slip (MEU1). The application should generally be submitted within four months of arrival.

The Yellow Slip is required for a range of administrative processes, including:

Establishing legal residence in Cyprus

Tax registration

Social insurance registration

Opening bank accounts

School enrolment

Supporting long-term relocation and residency status

Documentation depends on your circumstances but typically includes a valid passport or national identity card, proof of address, evidence of employment or self-employment where relevant, proof of sufficient financial resources and healthcare coverage.

Apply for the Yellow Slip early. It is required for opening a bank account, tax registration and most official processes in Cyprus, and it is separate from establishing Cyprus tax residency. Holding one does not make you tax resident, and being tax resident does not remove the need for one.

Cyprus tax registration and the 183-day rule

A Cyprus Tax Identification Number should be obtained once residence is established. It underpins tax compliance, the Non-Dom application, and most corporate, banking and administrative procedures that follow.

Residence itself is most commonly established under the 183-day rule: more than 183 days of physical presence in Cyprus in the relevant calendar year, with no further conditions attached. For anyone relocating from Austria permanently, this is the simplest route.

The 60-day rule

Full-time relocation is not the only option. The 2026 Cyprus tax reform, in force from 1 January 2026, removed the condition that the individual must not be tax resident in another state, so the 60-day rule can now be used alongside continuing tax residence elsewhere. To qualify, an individual must:

Spend at least 60 days in Cyprus during the tax year

Not spend more than 183 days in any single other country during the same tax year

Be employed in Cyprus, carry on business in Cyprus or hold an office such as a directorship in a Cyprus tax resident company

Maintain a permanent residential property in Cyprus, whether rented or owned

Continue to hold the relevant employment, business activity or office throughout the tax year

For an Austrian who cannot cleanly sever the Wohnsitz in year one, the revised rule is useful, because Cyprus residence no longer depends on Austria having released you first. The trade-off is that dual residence then has to be resolved under the treaty tie-breaker.

Tracking days in Cyprus

Residence under either route turns on day counts, so the counting method matters:

The day of arrival in Cyprus is treated as a day in Cyprus

The day of departure from Cyprus is treated as a day outside Cyprus

Arrival and departure on the same day counts as a day in Cyprus

Departure and return on the same day counts as a day outside Cyprus

Keep flight records, accommodation contracts and similar documentation throughout. If you are also relying on the Austrian Secondary Residence Ordinance later on, you will need a parallel log of Austrian days.

Non-Dom status is what turns Cyprus tax residence into a meaningful outcome. A Cyprus tax resident who is not domiciled in Cyprus is relieved of Special Defence Contribution on dividend and interest income. In practice:

Dividends are exempt from Special Defence Contribution

Interest income is generally exempt from Special Defence Contribution

No Cyprus withholding tax applies to dividends paid to non-residents in most ordinary circumstances

The regime is available for up to 17 years, subject to the relevant conditions

A GESY health contribution of 2.65% may still apply to certain income categories, capped at an annual contribution base of €180,000, so a maximum of roughly €4,770.