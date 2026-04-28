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28 April 2026

Madrid video updates: Claves actuales de la litigiosidad fiscal

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In this video, Maximino Linares, Head of tax litigation, takes a look at the main trends in current tax litigation: the Spanish Supreme Court's renewed momentum in jurisprudence, the growing influence of EU law, and the Spanish tax authorities' response.
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Claves actuales de la litigiosidad fiscal

Maximino Linares, Director de litigación fiscal, analiza en este vídeo, las principales tendencias de la litigiosidad fiscal actual: el nuevo impulso jurisprudencial del Tribunal Supremo, la creciente influencia del Derecho de la UE y la respuesta de la Administración.

Current hot topics in tax litigation

In this video, Maximino Linares, Head of tax litigation, takes a look at the main trends in current tax litigation: the Spanish Supreme Court's renewed momentum in jurisprudence, the growing influence of EU law, and the Spanish tax authorities' response.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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